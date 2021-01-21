$731.1 million Powerball lottery jackpot won by single ticket sold in Maryland

Updated with retailer that sold winning ticket

By Todd Northrop

One Powerball lottery ticket sold in Maryland won the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history on Wednesday night.

The lucky numbers for the $731.1 million jackpot were 40, 53, 60, 68, and 69, with Powerball number 22. The Power Play multiplier was 3. The top prize was adjusted upwards from the initial estimate of $730 million after all proceeds were counted Wednesday night.

The lump sum payout for the single winning ticket is a jaw-dropping $546.8 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, which is in Allegany County in the Northwest part of the state, bordering Pennsylvania. Coney Market will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Maryland lottery spokeswoman Carole Gentry said Wednesday night's Powerball win is by far the largest prize in the Maryland Lottery's history, easily outdistancing the $218.6 million share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed anonymously by The Three Amigos in the March 30, 2012 drawing.

The jackpot winner has the choice to take the $731.1 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or the $546.8 million lump sum payment. The annuity payments increase by 5% each year. All prize amounts are subject to federal and state tax, the results of which can be seen on the Powerball Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega.

"Congratulations to our winners in the Powerball drawing," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica in a press release. "This is a truly exciting day for Maryland as we wait to see who will step forward to claim the jackpot!"

Lottery winners in Maryland have the right to remain anonymous to claim the prize. Lottery claiming deadlines (typically 182 days) have been extended during Maryland's COVID-19 state of emergency. Any ticket that reaches its expiration date while the state of emergency remains in effect can still be redeemed for up to 30 days after the date that the state of emergency is lifted.

The Powerball jackpot had grown since September, when a ticket sold in New York won a $94.8 million jackpot. That winning ticket was sold at Minogue's Beverage on Route 9 in Ballston Spa, and was claimed by a Malta man who received a one-time lump sum payment totaling $50,868,332 after required withholdings.

The Jan. 20 drawing was the 36th since that last winner, making this the longest jackpot roll in Powerball history.

The Powerball jackpot resets to its starting point of $20 million for Saturday's drawing.

The odds of hitting Wednesday's grand prize was 1 in about 292 million. But Powerball says 1 in every 24.87 tickets wins a prize, starting at $4.

Lottery players disappointed that they did not win all of that cash still have a prime opportunity to play for one of the biggest lottery jackpots of all time right now. The multi-state Mega Millions jackpot is currently approaching $1 billion, with a lump-sum cash option of $716.3 million.

In the Wednesday Powerball drawing, 13 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 2 from California, 2 from Georgia, 2 from Illinois, 1 from Maine, 1 from Maryland, 1 from Michigan, 3 from New Jersey, and 1 from Oregon.

Only one of the second-prize winners — in the apparently-lucky state of Maryland — purchased the Power Play option for an extra $1 per play, doubling their prize to $2 million.

The two California winners will share the $1,199,278 second prize pool in the state, winning $599,639 each. By law, California awards all prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level. If nobody wins the money allocated for a prize level, that money is carried over to the next drawing.

Also in the Wednesday drawing, 122 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000. Of those tickets, 18 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $150,000, and 16 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $19,188 this drawing.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening.

A full chart of payout amounts and the official drawing video can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.

Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was the 6th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 4th-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $970 million, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2) Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California

The number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 16

Mega Millions: 9

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Wednesday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 4th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $716.3 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($970 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana

The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are: