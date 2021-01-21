 
$731.1 million Powerball lottery jackpot won by single ticket sold in Maryland

Jan 21, 2021, 8:09 am

Updated with retailer that sold winning ticket

By Todd Northrop

One Powerball lottery ticket sold in Maryland won the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history on Wednesday night.

The lucky numbers for the $731.1 million jackpot were 40, 53, 60, 68, and 69, with Powerball number 22. The Power Play multiplier was 3. The top prize was adjusted upwards from the initial estimate of $730 million after all proceeds were counted Wednesday night.

The lump sum payout for the single winning ticket is a jaw-dropping $546.8 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, which is in Allegany County in the Northwest part of the state, bordering Pennsylvania. Coney Market will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Maryland lottery spokeswoman Carole Gentry said Wednesday night's Powerball win is by far the largest prize in the Maryland Lottery's history, easily outdistancing the $218.6 million share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed anonymously by The Three Amigos in the March 30, 2012 drawing.

The jackpot winner has the choice to take the $731.1 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or the $546.8 million lump sum payment. The annuity payments increase by 5% each year. All prize amounts are subject to federal and state tax, the results of which can be seen on the Powerball Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega.

"Congratulations to our winners in the Powerball drawing," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica in a press release. "This is a truly exciting day for Maryland as we wait to see who will step forward to claim the jackpot!"

Lottery winners in Maryland have the right to remain anonymous to claim the prize. Lottery claiming deadlines (typically 182 days) have been extended during Maryland's COVID-19 state of emergency. Any ticket that reaches its expiration date while the state of emergency remains in effect can still be redeemed for up to 30 days after the date that the state of emergency is lifted.

The Powerball jackpot had grown since September, when a ticket sold in New York won a $94.8 million jackpot. That winning ticket was sold at Minogue's Beverage on Route 9 in Ballston Spa, and was claimed by a Malta man who received a one-time lump sum payment totaling $50,868,332 after required withholdings.

The Jan. 20 drawing was the 36th since that last winner, making this the longest jackpot roll in Powerball history.

The Powerball jackpot resets to its starting point of $20 million for Saturday's drawing.

The odds of hitting Wednesday's grand prize was 1 in about 292 million. But Powerball says 1 in every 24.87 tickets wins a prize, starting at $4.

Lottery players disappointed that they did not win all of that cash still have a prime opportunity to play for one of the biggest lottery jackpots of all time right now. The multi-state Mega Millions jackpot is currently approaching $1 billion, with a lump-sum cash option of $716.3 million.

In the Wednesday Powerball drawing, 13 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 2 from California, 2 from Georgia, 2 from Illinois, 1 from Maine, 1 from Maryland, 1 from Michigan, 3 from New Jersey, and 1 from Oregon.

Only one of the second-prize winners — in the apparently-lucky state of Maryland — purchased the Power Play option for an extra $1 per play, doubling their prize to $2 million.

The two California winners will share the $1,199,278 second prize pool in the state, winning $599,639 each. By law, California awards all prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level. If nobody wins the money allocated for a prize level, that money is carried over to the next drawing.

Also in the Wednesday drawing, 122 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000. Of those tickets, 18 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $150,000, and 16 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $19,188 this drawing.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening.

A full chart of payout amounts and the official drawing video can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.

Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was the 6th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 4th-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

  1. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $970 million, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  4. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  5. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  6. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  7. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  8. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  9. Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  10. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  11. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
  12. Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  13. Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  14. Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  15. Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
  16. Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  17. Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  18. Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  19. Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
  20. Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
  21. Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
  22. Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  23. Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
  24. Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  25. Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California

The number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 16
  • Mega Millions: 9

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Wednesday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 4th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

  1. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $716.3 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($970 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  4. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  5. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  6. Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  7. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  8. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  9. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  10. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  11. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
  12. Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
  13. Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  14. Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
  15. Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
  16. Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  17. Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
  18. Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
  19. Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
  20. Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
  21. Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
  22. Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
  23. Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
  24. Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
  25. Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana

The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

9 comments. Last comment 5 minutes ago by Todd.
paymentplan-man
Avatar
DMV
United States
Member #183847
August 18, 2017
291 Posts
Offline

Oh nice I wonder if it was one of my tickets.

    Rman313
    Rman313's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
    Inkster, MI
    United States
    Member #142368
    May 10, 2013
    6157 Posts
    Offline

    Someone in Maryland did not sleep last night! Congrats to that person!!! WOW!! 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵

    You can do anything if you put your mind into it. The sky is the limit! Cool

      Ranett
      Ranett's avatar - NBie0qv

      United States
      Member #201960
      November 3, 2019
      592 Posts
      Offline

      Congrats, don't spend it all at once.Banana

        MzDuffleBaglady
        MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - One 20thousand%20of%20three%20%200108.jpeg
        25
        "Study Filters"
        United States
        Member #81312
        October 16, 2009
        32437 Posts
        Offline
        Powerball logo

        Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021     40-53-60-68-69 PB: 22      POWER PLAY: 3PartyMissouri players got some change!

        Numbers MatchedNumber of MO Prizes$$ Won in MONumber of
        MO Power
        Play Prizes        		Power Play $$ Won in MO
        5 White balls & Powerball0Jackpot--
        5 White balls0$1,000,0000$2,000,000
        4 White balls & Powerball2$50,0000$150,000
        4 White balls60$1007$300
        3 White balls & Powerball138$1008$300
        3 White balls3,091$7202$21
        2 White balls & Powerball2,396$7150$21
        1 White ball & Powerball19,351$41,288$12
        0 White balls & Powerball47,295$43,363$12
        Total MO Winners (without Power Play):72,333Total Won:$424,793
        Total MO Winners (with Power Play):5,018Total Won:$67,704
        Grand Total MO Winners:77,351Grand Total Won:$492,497
        Location(s) of Jackpot Winner(s):          MD

        Stay healthy, be safe, take care of yourself and others!  "Mask On" !Type

          Think
          Think's avatar - lightbulb
          Marquette, MI
          United States
          Member #20540
          August 20, 2005
          902 Posts
          Offline

          Congrats to the winner(s)!

          I matched 2 numbers for nothing on the first ticket I got.  In a stupid burst of hope I bought a second ticket which matched 1 number for nothing.

          The second prize in Michigan was sold 10 miles away from another second prize that was won in the run-up to the 1.5 billion Jackpot in 2016.

          Those, so far, are the only big PowerBall prizes in Upper Michigan since they started selling PB here 11 years ago.

            dannyct
            Avatar
            Northern Beaches
            Australia
            Member #187037
            January 9, 2018
            126 Posts
            Online

            Good luck to the winner. I hope they take their time and not rush into any decisions. Hopefully, the winner we get professional independent legal and financial advice.

            I hope Maryland allow winners to remain anonymous. If so, the winner should certainly do so.

              Unluckyone
              Unluckyone's avatar - lib

              United States
              Member #176415
              August 4, 2016
              192 Posts
              Online

              Congrats to the winner(s)!

              I matched 2 numbers for nothing on the first ticket I got.  In a stupid burst of hope I bought a second ticket which matched 1 number for nothing.

              The second prize in Michigan was sold 10 miles away from another second prize that was won in the run-up to the 1.5 billion Jackpot in 2016.

              Those, so far, are the only big PowerBall prizes in Upper Michigan since they started selling PB here 11 years ago.

              In 2013, a single winning ticket was sold at Festival food in Houghton Michigan jackpot was worth $19 million

                Unluckyone
                Unluckyone's avatar - lib

                United States
                Member #176415
                August 4, 2016
                192 Posts
                Online

                Good luck to the winner. I hope they take their time and not rush into any decisions. Hopefully, the winner we get professional independent legal and financial advice.

                I hope Maryland allow winners to remain anonymous. If so, the winner should certainly do so.

                Maryland is one of a few states that allow winners to remain anonymous.

                  Todd
                  Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                  50
                  Chief Bottle Washer
                  New Jersey
                  United States
                  Member #1
                  May 31, 2000
                  26024 Posts
                  Online

                  Maryland is one of a few states that allow winners to remain anonymous.

                  Here is the current anonymity status for each state: https://www.lotterypost.com/thread/326232

                   

                  Check the State Lottery Report Card
                  What grade did your lottery earn?

                   

                  Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                  Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                     
                    Page 1 of 1