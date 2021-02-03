 
Unclaimed Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $1 million expires next month

Feb 3, 2021, 11:37 am

BCLC urges Vancouver Island residents to check their tickets

By Kate Northrop

The expiration date for an unclaimed Guaranteed Prize Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $1 million is fast approaching, giving the prospective winner just a little over one month to claim the big prize.

The British Columbia Lottery encouraged residents from the northern Vancouver Island region to check their numbers for the drawing on March 18, 2021. The region includes, but is not limited to, municipalities like Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, and Port McNeill.

The exact location at which the ticket was purchased will only be revealed once the winner steps forward to claim the prize.

Players should check the Guaranteed Prize Draw number that is displayed underneath the main set of six numbers. The winning numbers are 19117903-02. The ticket can also be checked using the BCLC Lotto! app.

Assuming the ticket is not lost, the ticket holder has until midnight on March 18, 2021 to claim their prize. The Lottery gives prize winners 52 weeks from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim winnings. All tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw.

Those looking for more information on how to claim a lottery prize can visit the BCLC's official website.

Lotto 6/49 drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 pm PST and features a Guaranteed Prize Draw for $1 million.

Lottery Post Staff

4 comments.
noise-gate
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
6505 Posts
For Entertainment purposes only:

*Never could understand it. I personally think there are two camps of thoughts when it comes to remembering things , important thing.

*Camp #1- Remembering wedding anniversaries & birthdays, paying mortgage, family members & dear friends etc etc

*Camp #2. Not paying parking tickets, not paying attention , not checking lottery ticket results. Not caring at all.

 * Voice of Reason *   

 

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163184
    January 22, 2015
    2413 Posts
    OK, I understand why lotteries don't come right out for big lotteries and say where/when the ticket was purchased. 

    That being said, this is almost ready to expire and they still won't say where it was sold???   I'm sure all LP members can remember through the years lottery posting signage/news what have you saying a ticket was purchased @ XYZ store and the winner still has not come forward.

    So what happens if it remains unclaimed?

      Ranett
      United States
      Member #201960
      November 3, 2019
      612 Posts
      For Entertainment purposes only:

      Or forgetting where they put the ticket and then eventually forgetting they even bought a ticket.

        noise-gate
        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136473
        December 12, 2012
        6505 Posts
        That falls under " not caring at all " Ranett.

         * Voice of Reason *   

         

        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

           
