Maryland woman earns her fourth major lottery prize

Retired administrator is latest player to rack up another win

By Kate Northrop

ELKTON, Md. — A Maryland woman is relishing her latest lottery win of $50,000, racking up her win count to four major prizes to-date.

A 71-year-old retired administrator going by the name "Miss Elkton Sunshine" is elated after winning her fourth major lottery prize. She joins the likes of a few other players who have recently made headlines for winning the lottery multiple times.

The Elkton resident picked up a second prize worth $50,000 from the "Bankroll Buck$" scratch-off game after purchasing a $10 ticket from ACME Markets grocery store at Big Elk Mall in Elkton.

"I've won a few times in the past, and every time I win I feel very lucky," she told the Maryland Lottery.

Her luck began back in 2019 when she played the $10 "Bingo X10" scratch-off game and took home a $100,000 prize. Then, she won a $50,000 second prize from the $20 "Max A Million" instant game. Moving ahead to January 2021, "Miss Elkton Sunshine" found herself looking right at her third lottery prize of $10,000.

The four-time winner used the winnings from her previous prizes to do some repairs on her home, which included a roof replacement. Now that she has herself squared away at home, she said that she wants to use her most recent $50,000 prize to help others build their future.

"My husband and I plan to start a scholarship at the college I retired from so that the students who need it can pay for their education," she said in a press release.

Following "Miss Elkton Sunshine's" fourth win, there are currently five top prizes of $100,000 remaining out of the eight that were available since the game's launch in December. There are also six out of nine second prizes of $50,000 and twenty out of twenty-four third prizes of $10,000 left to claim.