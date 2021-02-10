Triples drawn in SC Lottery's Pick 3 produces record winners

Record 13,998 players split $3.5 million payout

By Kate Northrop

Tuesday's Pick 3 Midday drawing for the South Carolina Lottery produced a record number of winners who will split a $3.5 million payout.

Nearly 14,000 players hit the winning combination in the drawing Tuesday, which was 8-8-8.

Winners took home either $250 or $500 per play depending on the price paid for the ticket.

This drawing sets the new record for the greatest number of winning plays in one drawing in the state, beating the previous record of 13,996 by just two. That drawing on Jan. 27, 2017 produced the numbers 4-4-4.

It's the fifteenth time that the combination 8-8-8 has been drawn in South Carolina. According to the Lottery, 8-8-8 was last seen back in September 2018.

It's no surprise that there were thousands of winners in yesterday's drawing either. Triple number combinations are among the most commonly played sequences. The Pick 3 drawing yesterday yielded "24 times the number wins compared to the day prior," the Lottery said in a press release.

Players can purchase Pick 3 tickets at $.50 or $1 per play. Drawings are held every evening at 6:59 pm EST and during the day at 12:59 pm EST, except for Sundays.