Former fiancé sues $188 million Powerball jackpot winner

Feb 16, 2021, 11:28 am

By Kate Northrop

The ex-fiancé of a North Carolina Powerball winner is suing her for allegedly giving away over a million dollars' worth of property he claims were gifts given to him by her.

Lamarr McDow, the former fiancé of $188 million Powerball winner Marie Holmes, filed a lawsuit against her after she reportedly gave away his gifts consisting of cars, clothes, and miscellaneous property that totaled over $1.4 million in value.

Holmes lived with her then-boyfriend McDow at the time of her win. She met him back in 2012 when she was working at McDonald's and Walmart and living with her mother and three children in a mobile home. Since the couple began dating, they had two children together.

After splitting the $564 million Powerball jackpot with two other winners in February 2015, Holmes opted to receive a lump sum payout of $127 million and kept $88 million after taxes. She used her lottery winnings to buy a $250,000 house and moved in with McDow for about a year.

Between 2015 and 2016, the Powerball winner lavishly spent her winnings on her boyfriend. According to the federal lawsuit, these purchases included a $250,000 modified 2015 Chevrolet Stingray, $100,000 worth of clothes and jewelry, and an automotive restoration business for $600,000. Overall, the value of her gifts to him exceeded $1.4 million.

Documents state that, although "the automobiles and trucks listed above were titled in different names, there were witnesses, including the title holders that were present when Ms. Holmes voluntarily relinquished her ownership and control of the purchased vehicles by immediately turning over the keys to the vehicles to Mr. McDow for his exclusive use."

In January 2016, McDow pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic heroin following his arrest in November 2014. He was sentenced as part of a plea agreement to a minimum of 7.5 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

The lawsuit states that that McDow executed a general Power-of-Attorney in January 2016 naming Holmes, his then fiancée, as his agent in anticipation of his impending incarceration. Therefore, it claims that Holmes wrongfully sold or gave away personal property that was entrusted to her for safekeeping without disclosing any of the transactions to McDow.

"As Mr. McDow's agent, Ms. Holmes was a fiduciary with respect to matters within the scope of her agency," the lawsuit says. "Mr. McDow authorized Ms. Holmes to store, maintain, and protect his real and personal property during his incarceration."

According to court documents, the couple also appeared on a television show in 2016. In an interview, she openly acknowledged purchasing the items listed in the lawsuit as gifts for McDow.

McDow is set to be released from prison in 2023.

DOCUMENT: Read the full lawsuit

8 comments.
Jorli D
Jorli D's avatar - nw saucyelf2.jpg
25
Michigan
United States
Member #2448
October 4, 2003
37093 Posts
Offline

Stupid is as stupid does.

GenevieveLovies

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163184
    January 22, 2015
    2431 Posts
    Offline

    I hope that the Judge dismisses the case with prejudice so he can't try again to sue her if I understand that jargon correctly.

    But she was stupid for staying with him and bailing him out.   That should account for something all the money she lost on that loser.

    She was on Lottery Changed My Life I believe and her Mom was the only one with any lick of intelligence out of the three of them.   The picture of the expensive play things for the kids strewn across the property; talking about ATV's etc was almost too much.

      CDanaT
      CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
      Central TN
      United States
      Member #121189
      January 4, 2012
      4980 Posts
      Offline

      If memory serves me correctly, I believe that this outstanding taxpayer was referred to as " Hot Sauce" back in the day of his dabbling of the opioid substance ........ Just curious Marie, how's all this working out for ya ??   

      Integrity: There is just no substitute.

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163184
        January 22, 2015
        2431 Posts
        Offline

        Shoveling snow and ice and remembered was Iyanla Fix my life who featured a story on her and him, not Lottery Change my Life as I incorrectly stated.

          partlycloudy07
          partlycloudy07's avatar - Trek HAND3.gif
          North Carolina
          United States
          Member #163492
          February 1, 2015
          2748 Posts
          Offline

          Gifts are just that in NC you can't be a Indian giver here also he signed a POA apparently he doesn't understand in his drug induced state what a POA is 

           

          North Carolina General Statute § 32C-1-102(9) defines a  power of attorney as a “writing or other record that grants authority to an agent to act in the place of the principal, whether or not the term  power of attorney is used.” Under North Carolina General Statute § 32C-1-102(11), the person granting authority in a ... with a

           

          POA that is valid you don't have to have original signer if the cars were not in his name it doesn't matter anyway NC frowns upon selling a car to someone that doesn't posses a valid DL . 

           

          This lawsuit will come down to ethics the remorse of the ex selling his "gifts" although it concerns me they were not in his name a judge will have to see the intention on both sides but sounds like to me when the money ran out or she broke it off with him she should not have used her POA to sell his "gifts" . Maybe he thought if she was broke she would take all his toys back to the tiny trailer that she lived in before she got rich

          “You cannot solve a problem at the same level it was created" .......Albert Einstein

           

          Throw it against the wall and see if it sticks (every time I send a deal to the banker ROFL

            "Wherever there is number, there is beauty." -- Proclus

          visit my blog 

           

          Pick 4 pets 1917 , 1921, 5509 , 1970

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            6518 Posts
            Offline

            If memory serves me correctly, I believe that this outstanding taxpayer was referred to as " Hot Sauce" back in the day of his dabbling of the opioid substance ........ Just curious Marie, how's all this working out for ya ??   

            Yes, it's him. That " hot sauce " gravy train finally came to a screeching halt!

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              Cassie8620
              Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
              1935.0806.1594.4774.6384
              California
              United States
              Member #180566
              March 13, 2017
              4543 Posts
              Offline

              was hoping i would learn:

              Frown-after IYANLA.OPRAH interview she was doing even better and i still hope that for her children,herself, in my state here in NC

               

              and i then read this with an ex-guy in her life, Lamar.

              smh. still praying for her.

               

              Also,i'm hating to know she spent so much cash on a guy in jail,her partner or 1 of the kids father, i didn't like that,but still again wishing her the best.

              ---Winnings in 2020: $22,000...Let's Go NC !!!Banana Time 2 break the bank, baby!

              0806 0807 1031 1034 1120 0908 1359 1623 1635 1952 2460 2464 2564 2852 2838 2883 3828 3009 3252

              1234 4123 4130 4767 4768 6993 7447 7546 7647 7687 7678 7898 64420305 0306 1013 1016 1061 1019 6993 1117

              4764 4774 6747 7447 3533,5592 8486,5593,5925,6384 7640 7689 8620 8894

                spirit38
                Avatar
                New Member
                Idaho Falls, Idaho
                United States
                Member #144961
                July 22, 2013
                2 Posts
                Online

                It's her loss, she should have never bought him anything. She technically owes him those things back if they were really bought for him. I remember their story on one of the series I had watched, she was stupid how she handled her money, and she never only bailed him out once it was over 3 different times. She should have kicked him out of her life before she even claimed her lottery win.

                   
