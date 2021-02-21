 
Maryland man wins $50,000 twice after switching up his lottery game

Feb 21, 2021, 12:25 pm

He's the latest player to join the trend of multiple big wins

By Kate Northrop

BALTIMORE, Md. — There's another winner in the state of Maryland, and this time he's taking home a $50,000 jackpot to compliment the first $50,000 prize he picked up from a different scratch-off.

The 78-year-old double-lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, found himself switching up the instant games he normally plays, and it paid off. Having tried out the "$50,000 Bingo Doubler" game for the first time, the Baltimore resident is walking away with his second $50,000 prize.

He is the latest player to join the ranks of other winners who have had multiple big wins, like the 71-year-old Maryland resident who also took home $50,000 from a scratch-off last week, her fourth win to-date.

According to the Maryland Lottery, something sparked his interest in the bingo game, which he thought was a more challenging ticket.

"It was kind of an accident," the winner explained. "I normally buy the easier scratch-off's like the crossword tickets. I was happily surprised later that evening when I learned that I won."

The winner told the Lottery that his lottery luck is both exciting and bittersweet, as his wife of 61 years passed away recently. With his second windfall, he plans on making some much-needed home renovations.

He bought his second winning ticket for $5 while visiting the Harford Marathon gas station on Harford Road in Baltimore. The retailer will receive $500 bonus for selling the top prize-winning ticket.

The "$50,000 Bingo Doubler" game, which launched in September, now has three of seven top prizes of $50,000 remaining, with six of eleven second prizes of $10,000 and three of eight third prizes of $5,000 left to claim.

3 comments. Last comment 21 minutes ago by noise-gate.
Lucky fellow.   Maybe his late Wife guided him to buy that ticket!

    Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

    May he continue avoiding any situation that turns out to be disastrous or very harmful to his well being.

