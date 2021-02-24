Mississippi Lottery to launch its first $20 scratch-off

By Kate Northrop

The Mississippi Lottery announced yesterday that it will be launching its first $20 scratch-off on March 2.

The Lottery's first-ever $20 instant game, "$100 Million Extravaganza," will officially go on sale at approved retailers next week, making it the highest value ticket in its current lineup of scratch-offs.

"Our players are really looking forward to this $20 game," Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen said in a press release. "It is filled with more than $100 million in cash prizes of all different levels. In addition, this game offers lower odds and more ways to win."

Players have a chance to win one of five $500,000 jackpots in the game, the largest top prize of any Mississippi scratch-off game to-date. There will also be five $50,000 second prizes and twenty $20,000 third prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize at the start of the game are 1 in 3.4.

"As we continue to build and grow the MLC, we appreciate player and retailer feedback," Shaheen said. "Their feedback helps us introduce successful games and ultimately raise more money for road and bridge repairs as well as education."

Last week, the Lottery also announced that its January transfer to the State totaled $23.6 million in net proceeds, bringing its total contribution for the 2021 fiscal year to $75.1 million so far.

"In January, we saw astonishing growth in Powerball and Mega Millions sales as a result of the jackpots growing to unprecedented amounts," Shaheen remarked. "Additionally, increasing sales in Cash 3 has fueled growth, and instant scratch-off games continue to be popular."

According to the Lottery, state law requires that the first $80 million of fiscal year transfers is dedicated to road and bridge repairs, and funds over $80 million are allocated to education needs.

The Lottery introduces new scratch-off games the first Tuesday of each month. Currently, the Lottery offers 43 instant games valued between $1 and $10 in addition to the new $20 scratch-off it will be releasing next week.