New Jersey Lottery ticket sales temporarily unavailable

Lottery is halting ticket purchases during morning hours tomorrow

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery today announced that ticket sales for all draw games will be temporarily suspended Friday, Feb. 26.

The Lottery will be applying an upgrade to its wagering system used for purchasing draw-based Lottery games. Players will not be able to buy tickets for those games between 12:01 am and approximately 10:00 am Friday.

However, midday drawings for Pick 3 and Pick 4 will not be interrupted and will take place as usual. The results will be published at Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page minutes after the drawings take place.

Should players plan on participating in those particular drawings, the Lottery suggests that they purchase tickets for the games in advance using either the Multi Draw options on the play slip or asking the retailer for an advanced draw date.

With the latest system upgrade, players can expect a new mobile app feature that gives them the ability to create an ePlayslip for Cash Pop and Quick Draw games. Additionally, the app's scanning tool will be improved, and players will have access to VIP Club and Collect 'N Win drawings and promotions on the go.

The New Jersey Lottery's mobile app is available for download on the Apple App store and Google Play store.