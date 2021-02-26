Quick Links
You last visited February 26, 2021, 7:27 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
New Jersey Lottery publishes report on 2020 anonymous prize claims
New Jersey Lottery: New Jersey Lottery publishes report on 2020 anonymous prize claimsRating:
26 players from New Jersey made the millionaire list last year
By Kate Northrop
Yesterday, the New Jersey Lottery published a review of all prizes over $1 million claimed by anonymous winners in 2020 since the recent enactment of legislation that allows winners to choose to remain anonymous.
The law permitting winners to remain anonymous when claiming a prize passed on Jan. 21, 2020. The report details all winners who claimed a prize over $1 million since the new legislation was passed through the end of 2020.
All 26 prizes in the list were claimed anonymously.
The New Jersey millionaire list includes prize amounts ranging from $1 million to $202 million. The most notable prize claims include two Mega Millions winners, one for the $202 million jackpot from the Feb. 11, 2020 drawing and the other for the $124 million jackpot from the Jul. 24, 2020 drawing, as well as one Powerball winner of the $190 million jackpot from the drawing on Apr. 8, 2020.
Also included in the list are winners who played Cash4Life, Pick 6, Jersey Cash 5, and various scratch-offs.
The legislation that Governor Murphy signed last year allows winners the ability to choose to remain anonymous indefinitely, according to the Lottery, and the identity of winners shall not be included in materials available to public inspection under the State's Open Public Records Act.
However, winners of $600 or more must still disclose their identity to Lottery officials in order to claim a prize. Winners' identities are shared with State agencies so that claims may be reviewed for unpaid obligations such as child support, student loan arrearages, and back taxes. State and federal tax withholdings are also still applicable to certain prizes awarded.
Players who win less than $600 may claim their prize at an official licensed Lottery retailer, while winners of $600 or more must file a claim with the Lottery. The Lottery receives approximately 4,000 claims a month, a press release states.
Complete list of $1 million+ anonymous claims
Draw games:
|Game
|Draw Date
|Claim Date
|Amount Won
|County
|Cash4Life
|7/10/2020
|7/24/2020
|$1,000.00/Day for Life
|Passaic
|Cash4Life
|8/31/2020
|9/9/2020
|$1,000.00/Wk. for Life
|Hunterdon
|Cash4Life
|9/7/2020
|9/23/2020
|$1,000.00/Wk. for Life
|Burlington
|Jersey Cash 5
|8/7/2020
|8/24/2020
|$1,669,143.00
|Essex
|Jersey Cash 5
|8/21/2020
|8/26/2020
|$1,813,783.00
|Morris
|Jersey Cash 5
|9/4/2020
|10/2/2020
|$1,753,211.00
|Ocean
|Jersey Cash 5
|9/27/2020
|10/28/2020
|$1,245,369.00
|Middlesex
|Jersey Cash 5
|12/10/2020
|12/28/2020
|$1,830,222.00
|Hudson
|Mega Millions
|1/31/2020
|2/4/2020
|$1,000,002.00
|Passaic
|Mega Millions
|2/11/2020
|2/21/2020
|$202,000,000.00
|Middlesex
|Mega Millions
|4/21/2020
|9/11/2020
|$2,000,000.00
|Middlesex
|Mega Millions
|6/5/2020
|7/13/2020
|$1,000,000.00
|Burlington
|Mega Millions
|7/24/2020
|11/5/2020
|$124,000,000.00
|Hudson
|Mega Millions
|11/10/2020
|11/17/2020
|$1,000,000.00
|Somerset
|Pick 6
|1/16/2020
|1/29/2020
|$4,889,682.00
|Essex
|Pick 6
|4/27/2020
|5/11/2020
|$4,233,216.00
|Morris
|Pick 6
|8/10/2020
|8/19/2020
|$4,358,942.00
|Hudson
|Powerball
|4/8/2020
|5/14/2020
|$190,000,000.00
|Middlesex
|Powerball
|5/6/2020
|6/19/2020
|$2,000,000.00
|Ocean
|Powerball
|7/4/2020
|7/15/2020
|$1,000,000.00
|Ocean
Scratch-offs:
|Game
|Amount Won
|Claim Date
|County
|Win for Life
|$5,000/Mo. for Life
|8/14/2020
|Camden
|3 Million Ultimate Riches
|$3,000,000.00
|8/25/2020
|Salem
|$2 Million Lucky 7s
|$2,000,000.00
|9/17/2020
|Cumberland
|$90 Million Platinum Payout
|$2,000,000.00
|9/23/2020
|Somerset
|$200 Million Cash Bonanza
|$5,000,000.00
|10/6/2020
|Hudson
|$3 Million Mega Bucks
|$3,000,000.00
|12/9/2020
|Bergen
Lottery Post Staff
Egg Harbor twp.south Jersey shore
United States
Member #112964
June 29, 2011
4136 Posts
Offline
Thank you Kate Northrop, good info.
Extraordinary Popular Delusions & the Madness of Crowds -- Charles Mackay LL.D.
California
United States
Member #180566
March 13, 2017
4565 Posts
Offline
I'm' one who,if i ever win that huge amount i would share my initial wit' first name
-age bracket et.al. also
-city and zip code, to let others know!(just so they can see some 1 in their age bracket won, and
in what city county.)
Good luck to all tonight,and weekend into last winter month of March and beyond.
---Winnings in 2020: $22,000...Let's Go NC !!! Time 2 break the bank, baby!
0806 0807 1031 1034 1120 0908 1359 1623 1635 1952 2460 2464 2564 2852 2838 2883 3828 3009 3252
1234 4123 4130 4767 4768 6993 7447 7546 7647 7687 7678 7898 64420305 0306 1013 1016 1061 1019 6993 1117
4764 4774 6747 7447 3533,5592 8486,5593,5925,6384 7640 7689 8620 8894
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2439 Posts
Offline
Very well written article.
This speaks volumes for the right to anonymity. All the million dollar winners chose to remain anonymous.