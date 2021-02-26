New Jersey Lottery publishes report on 2020 anonymous prize claims

26 players from New Jersey made the millionaire list last year

By Kate Northrop

Yesterday, the New Jersey Lottery published a review of all prizes over $1 million claimed by anonymous winners in 2020 since the recent enactment of legislation that allows winners to choose to remain anonymous.

The law permitting winners to remain anonymous when claiming a prize passed on Jan. 21, 2020. The report details all winners who claimed a prize over $1 million since the new legislation was passed through the end of 2020.

All 26 prizes in the list were claimed anonymously.

The New Jersey millionaire list includes prize amounts ranging from $1 million to $202 million. The most notable prize claims include two Mega Millions winners, one for the $202 million jackpot from the Feb. 11, 2020 drawing and the other for the $124 million jackpot from the Jul. 24, 2020 drawing, as well as one Powerball winner of the $190 million jackpot from the drawing on Apr. 8, 2020.

Also included in the list are winners who played Cash4Life, Pick 6, Jersey Cash 5, and various scratch-offs.

The legislation that Governor Murphy signed last year allows winners the ability to choose to remain anonymous indefinitely, according to the Lottery, and the identity of winners shall not be included in materials available to public inspection under the State's Open Public Records Act.

However, winners of $600 or more must still disclose their identity to Lottery officials in order to claim a prize. Winners' identities are shared with State agencies so that claims may be reviewed for unpaid obligations such as child support, student loan arrearages, and back taxes. State and federal tax withholdings are also still applicable to certain prizes awarded.

Players who win less than $600 may claim their prize at an official licensed Lottery retailer, while winners of $600 or more must file a claim with the Lottery. The Lottery receives approximately 4,000 claims a month, a press release states.

Complete list of $1 million+ anonymous claims

Draw games:

Game Draw Date Claim Date Amount Won County Cash4Life 7/10/2020 7/24/2020 $1,000.00/Day for Life Passaic Cash4Life 8/31/2020 9/9/2020 $1,000.00/Wk. for Life Hunterdon Cash4Life 9/7/2020 9/23/2020 $1,000.00/Wk. for Life Burlington Jersey Cash 5 8/7/2020 8/24/2020 $1,669,143.00 Essex Jersey Cash 5 8/21/2020 8/26/2020 $1,813,783.00 Morris Jersey Cash 5 9/4/2020 10/2/2020 $1,753,211.00 Ocean Jersey Cash 5 9/27/2020 10/28/2020 $1,245,369.00 Middlesex Jersey Cash 5 12/10/2020 12/28/2020 $1,830,222.00 Hudson Mega Millions 1/31/2020 2/4/2020 $1,000,002.00 Passaic Mega Millions 2/11/2020 2/21/2020 $202,000,000.00 Middlesex Mega Millions 4/21/2020 9/11/2020 $2,000,000.00 Middlesex Mega Millions 6/5/2020 7/13/2020 $1,000,000.00 Burlington Mega Millions 7/24/2020 11/5/2020 $124,000,000.00 Hudson Mega Millions 11/10/2020 11/17/2020 $1,000,000.00 Somerset Pick 6 1/16/2020 1/29/2020 $4,889,682.00 Essex Pick 6 4/27/2020 5/11/2020 $4,233,216.00 Morris Pick 6 8/10/2020 8/19/2020 $4,358,942.00 Hudson Powerball 4/8/2020 5/14/2020 $190,000,000.00 Middlesex Powerball 5/6/2020 6/19/2020 $2,000,000.00 Ocean Powerball 7/4/2020 7/15/2020 $1,000,000.00 Ocean

Scratch-offs: