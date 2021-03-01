Fortune cookie gives Florida player a lucky break

Lottery player wins big after using numbers from a popular paper slip

By Kate Northrop

A fortune cookie lived up to its name after a Florida resident won a $500,000 Powerball prize in the North Carolina Lottery after using the numbers written on the back of the paper slip.

Ernesto Sorzano got to enjoy a nice meal consisting of his favorite take-out of shrimp and fried rice and an impressive $500,000 windfall to boot, thanks to the numbers printed on the little paper slip inside his fortune cookie.

It's not the first time a player won big after taking inspiration from their fortune cookies. In 2015, another Florida man won a $10 million jackpot after playing the lucky numbers on the slip.

The drawing he participated in took place on Feb. 20 for the $81.3 jackpot, which rolled to $94.1 million after there was no winner. However, he did manage to match four of the white balls and the Powerball to take home a prize worth $50,000.

Turns out Sorzano was feeling very fortunate with the numbers he chose to play. He upgraded his lottery ticket to a Power Play ticket for $3 and multiplied his prize ten times when the 10X multiplier was drawn.

"That was a good investment," the lucky winner told the Lottery.

A successful 10X multiplier play is rare because it is the least likely to be drawn out of a pool of Power Play numbers in the Powerball game, plus there are restrictions in place that limit the multiplied prize value when the jackpot rolls to a certain amount. According to USA Mega, the 10X Power Play is only available when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

Sorzano was visiting North Carolina when he purchased his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Sam Furr Road in Huntersville. He currently resides in Estero, Florida and plans on moving to Huntersville in the future. He says that his prize will help pay for a new home there.

"Unbelievable," the winner said in a press release. "I'm just super happy that my dreams came true."

After claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh last week, he took home $353,751 after taxes.