Three $300,000 lottery prizes sold in same South Carolina town within one month

Something's in the water in Greenwood, S.C.

By Kate Northrop

GREENWOOD, S.C. — In just the span of one month, three separate retailers in the town of Greenwood have each sold a winning lottery ticket worth $300,000.

On Thursday, the South Carolina Lottery reported an astonishing occurrence — three players claimed prizes of $300,000 from winning tickets sold in the same town at different retailers, all of which took place in the last 30 days.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, the stores are within a surprisingly close distance. Traveling to each of the three retailers would result in a mere 10-mile journey.

The most recent win came from a top prize-winning lottery ticket from the "$300,000 Extra Play" scratch-off game sold at the Express Mart on Montague Avenue. After scratching off the ticket and discovering that she had beaten the 1 in 1 million odds to win the prize, the player reportedly left the store without saying a word.

"It was amazing," the anonymous winner told the Lottery. "I ran out of the store."

The other two winners of $300,000 also did not wish to be identified and had similar reactions upon realizing that they held winning tickets, both quietly walking out of the store after scratching off their respective tickets.

South Carolina is one of a growing number of states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous.

One of the other winners earned their prize earlier this month from a "$300,000 Riches" ticket bought at a Royal Food Mart on County Farm Road and remarked that they were using it to buy a house. The first winner, who won their prize in late January, purchased their winning "Money" ticket at the Quick Pantry convenience store on Calhoun Avenue.

Each of the retailers will receive a $3,000 commission from the Lottery for selling the lottery tickets.

Currently, there is one top prize of $300,000 remaining in both the "$300,000 Extra Play" and "$300,000 Riches" instant games out of the six originally available. There are four prizes of $300,000 left to claim in the "Money" game out of the six available at the game's release. Tickets from these three games cost $10 each.