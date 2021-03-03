 
UK couple lose out on £182 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot following payment error

Mar 3, 2021, 4:17 pm

Would-be winner is "absolutely heartbroken" over simple mistake

By Kate Northrop

Two students from the UK were left devastated after a payment error caused them to lose out on a £182 million (US$254 million) EuroMillions jackpot.

The couple experienced an emotional rollercoaster ride of a lifetime when they saw their usual numbers turn up in the EuroMillions drawing on Fri., Feb. 26. Their dreams of reaching multi-millionaire status were suddenly quashed when they discovered that lack of funds in their bank account prevented them from claiming the enormous prize.

Rachel Kennedy, 19, and her boyfriend Liam McCrohan, 21, played their usual numbers — 6, 12, 22, 29, and 33, with Lucky Stars 6 and 11 — for the EuroMillions drawing on Friday, or so they thought. For the last five weeks, Kennedy had automatic payments set up with her account to buy one EuroMillions ticket with those numbers for every drawing.

As luck would have it, the payment for the ticket did not go through due to insufficient funds in her account the one time their numbers came through in a drawing.

However, the Brighton University student was greeted with a notification on the EuroMillions app that told her a different story, adding to the eventual confusion and heartbreak.

"I went on the app and it said 'Winning Match' and thought, 'Oh my god, I've won," she told The Sun. "So I called my boyfriend Liam and my mum into the room, and they couldn't believe it either, so I was like, 'Oh my god, I need to call [the Lottery]."

Kennedy phoned the Lottery under the impression that she had won a lifechanging jackpot, but they informed her that she did not actually have the funds in her account to process a payment for the ticket.

"I was on top of the world when I thought I had won, but when I found out I hadn't, Liam was actually more upset than I was," she continued.

McCrohan, an economics student, was already breaking down the winnings and figuring out how the two of them would spend the money before he even heard the tragic news. He took to social media to broadcast his disbelief.

"When your Mrs. decides to not play the EuroMillions... and all 7 of her usual numbers come up," he posted on Twitter with a screenshot of their online ticket that was never truly purchased.

According to McCrohan, he originally posted the screenshot for his following of about 120 users to see, but his story quickly garnered more attention and amassed over 31,000 likes.

"I was too embarrassed to post anything about it," Kennedy admitted.

Kennedy was also planning in her head how she would spend the prize and said that she could picture the perfect dream house and car before realizing that it was not meant to be.

Having originally picked out that particular set of numbers using a random number generator, she has since vowed to never use them again, dubbing them "unlucky." It was one of the two sets of numbers she would use regularly, the other being family birthdays.

"I've never won anything before," Kennedy confessed. "We've just got the worst luck when it comes to stuff like this."

The EuroMillions jackpot for the Fri., Feb. 26 drawing was claimed by a winner in Switzerland.

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

5 comments.

EnReval
Austin
United States
Member #191205
July 21, 2018
89 Posts
Offline

I like subscriptions but would still check on it the day before it is to be played.

 

we don't have subscription in TX

 

That was heartbreaking

    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163184
    January 22, 2015
    2443 Posts
    Offline

    Almost @ a loss for words on this one.   Gave me a sick sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach.

      ma
      United States
      Member #188577
      March 15, 2018
      62 Posts
      Offline

      She had to know her account was too low to pay for the ticket that drawing but just was too lazy or figured it will never come in anyway so I will wait to deposit money into my account. She called because maybe just maybe it went through but i think she had a sneaking suspicion it didn't. Always buy your tickets physically if possible. Subscriptions have other downsides like being automatically in every drawing and tax liability you can't deflect.

        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136473
        December 12, 2012
        6528 Posts
        Offline

        Que Sera Sera.

         * Voice of Reason *   

         

        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

          Northern Beaches
          Australia
          Member #187037
          January 9, 2018
          129 Posts
          Offline

          The Swiss winner must be happy, not having to share the jackpot.

             
