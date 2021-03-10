Tennessee truck driver wins $2 million lottery jackpot while on the road

Wife thought he had crashed his truck when he called her with the news

By Kate Northrop

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Luck comes in threes for a third generation truck driver, who went numb when he found out that he won a $2 million jackpot while making a stop on the road.

David Partain, 30, of Chattanooga is no stranger to the "Mega Millionaire Jumbo Bucks" scratch-off game from the Tennessee Lottery. Having won two prizes from the game already, he tried his luck a third time and was stunned at the result.

While parked at the Eagle Travel Center in Soddy Daisy, Partain scratched off the ticket he purchased for $25 on the hood of his long-haul truck. After two prior wins that both earned him $25, or a free ticket, his third ticket instantly won him a mouthwatering $2 million jackpot.

"I saw it, but I didn't believe it," he told the Lottery. "I went numb."

The first person he phoned was his wife, who had quite the scare when she took his phrasing quite literally.

"I called her and said, 'I hit it,'" Partain recalled telling his wife. "She thought I'd wrecked the truck!"

According to the Lottery, Partain's winning ticket of $2 million is the 309th ticket sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery's inception on January 20, 2004.

With the newfound winnings, Partain plans on taking care of his family, which includes buying his wife a house, paying off the loan on his truck, and possibly purchasing a car for his 16-year-old daughter.

Partain's win means that there are currently three more top prizes of $2 million left to claim in the "Mega Millionaire Jumbo Bucks" game, as well as two second prizes of $100,000 and 21 third prizes of $20,000. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.91.

With the good fortune that's come his way, it would not be surprising if he continued to try his luck on instant games in the future.

"It's just something I enjoy doing," the winner remarked. "I just play to have fun."