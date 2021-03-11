 
Idaho ends Powerball in state, fearing foreign participation

Mar 11, 2021, 6:25 am

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery killed legislation on Wednesday that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue in the state after a run of more than 30 years.

The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state played by people in the U.S. and Canada.

Idaho was one of the first states to join Powerball in the 1990s. The lottery has since grown to include 45 states, two U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. The Multi-State Lottery Association runs the game.

Idaho's Legislature is dominated by Republicans, but objections to the change also emerged from Democrats. The killing of the bill by a 10-4 vote by the Legislature's House State Affairs Committee means that the state's last Powerball drawing will be in August.

Republican Rep. Heather Scott worried that when Australia joins Powerball, the country's officials might use revenue generated for government coffers to back causes she opposes.

Scott expressed concern that could happen "in Australia anti-gun causes, which they see as good and we see as not good."

Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias said the Powerball in Idaho has been good for business and that the state took millions for public education, but had concerns that more countries might be added to the Powerball participation roster.

"My concern is the delegation of authority, and essentially turning over our sovereignty to this Multi-State Lottery Association," he said. "I think we should be concerned that they could be persuaded, they could be lobbied heavily by countries that we are not particularly friendly with."

Mathias wanted the bill amended to reflect those concerns, and voted with another Democratic representative and two Republicans against killing the legislation.

Idaho lottery officials have said the game generates about $28 million in sales annually in the state, with schools receiving about $14 million per year.

Money generated from Powerball ticket sales is held in trust until there's a winner. The addition of two new countries and more players is expected to increase jackpot sizes.

"This is a big jackpot game, so players like to have big jackpots," Jeff Anderson, director of the Idaho Lottery, told lawmakers. "One of the ways to do that is to have more players in the game."

Idaho's biggest Powerball winner was a resident of the small southwestern city of Star, who won $220 million in 2005.

Some Idaho lawmakers said they feared that the odds of an Idaho resident winning would be reduced with more players.

But the odds remain the same no matter how many players take part because the odds are not based on the number of players, but the chances of particular numbers being selected. If there are multiple winners, jackpots are split.

Anderson tried to convince lawmakers to make the change in state law by assuring them that a country like China — with a different legal system than the the U.S., Australia and Britain — would never be allowed to join.

Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug said he was troubled about the $3 million annually that is spent on advertising to convince people to play Powerball. He proposed the motion that killed the legislation.

"What we've got is 32 years of Idahoans being able to participate voluntarily in a lottery game of their choice," Anderson said after the vote. "Thirty-two years it's been OK, now it's not. It's very troubling."

Anderson said that Powerball will end in Idaho on Aug. 23 because of the vote.

He warned that besides the money that Idaho schools will lose, the state will face "untold amounts in expenses to unwind all the advertising commitments we have for billboards and point-of-sale materials and everything else. This is going to be very expensive for the people of Idaho."

Officials at the Multi-State Lottery Association in an email declined comment about the Idaho Powerball decision.

AP

7 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by Raven62.
DELotteryPlyr
WOW, very interesting that Powerball is going international.  Not sure what to think about it - yet.  Wonder how it will be received in those countries.

Money WON is twice as good as money earned Thumbs Up

    Todd
    I agree DELotteryPlyr, that's the big news here for me too.  Many people complain about jackpots being won in other states — I wonder how they will feel when the jackpot is won by someone in another country.

    Edit: To be clear, the Powerball states have been debating going international with the game for many years.  They also got close to starting a new international game run by MUSL in 2004.  But now we apparently have target dates set, and things have progressed to the point that the states are deciding whether or not to stay in the game.

     

      Big Joey
      Should there be a spin off called International Powerball, alongside the regular Powerball that the states now have? Two versions of Powerball, same Matrix, just the International Powerball has International players playing with the state players.

      All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

        Stack47
        Found this article saying PB foreign expansion is still in the discussion stage. Wonder how many other states have laws that restrict joining out of country lottery games. 

        Making PB worldwide would certainly boost jackpots and of course sales, but can't imagine what will be said after a series of foreign jackpot winners.

        It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

          andl
          Add another Power Ball like Euro Millions does. I want  to see billion dollar jackpots every few months.

            ieatdirt
            Hmm so let me see if I understand this correctly:  you’re concerned that other countries might use their proceeds (in their own country) for political purposes you “might not agree with” so you use your political power to take away the game entirely.  Makes perfect sense to me. 

            Not to mention that they don’t seem to understand that the number of entries has nothing to do with the odds of winning.  Come on, it’s not a raffle people. 

            Sounds like the voters of Idaho need to elect a little more intelligent legislators.

              Raven62
              Who owns the lottery in USA?

              The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) is an American non-profit, government-benefit association owned and operated by agreement of its 34-member lotteries. MUSL was created to facilitate the operation of multi-jurisdictional lottery games, most notably Powerball.

              A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

              Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

              Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

                 
