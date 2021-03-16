 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 16, 2021, 1:16 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Arkansas bill would allow lottery winners to remain anonymous

Mar 16, 2021, 7:43 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Arkansas LotteryArkansas Lottery: Arkansas bill would allow lottery winners to remain anonymousRating:

Bill granting anonymity to winners of $500,000 or more passes in Senate

By Kate Northrop

Arkansas lottery players looking for their next big win might be granted the choice to claim their winnings anonymously after a bill protecting winners' identities passed in the Senate.

On Wednesday, a bill allowing Arkansas winners of $500,000 or more the choice to remain anonymous was approved in the Senate 26-9.

The bill was drafted and sponsored by Senator Larry Teague, who had previously put forward a similar bill in the past. In 2019, he proposed legislation that would amend the state's current Freedom of Information laws to allow any winner of a Powerball or Mega Millions drawing to elect that their identity remain confidential and exempt from public records requests.

Following an indefinite adjournment of the House and Senate, the bill died.

Teague drafted new legislation with slight differences. Any winner of $500,000 or more in Arkansas could remain anonymous, but their identity would become public knowledge after three years.

Additionally, a lottery winner who is either an elected official or is related to an elected official in the second degree can only remain confidential for six months.

The goal of his proposed legislation, according to Teague, is to give winners enough time to prepare and adjust to the quickly amassed wealth while ensuring the safety of their families.

Aaron Sadler, the Communications Director of the Arkansas Press Association, disagreed, saying that keeping lottery winners' identities confidential would hinder the lottery's marketing efforts and open the door to corruption.

It remains to be seen whether players will be granted that option for certain. On Wednesday afternoon, the bill was sent to the House Rules Committee for review, where it must then be passed by the House and subsequently signed by the Governor for it to become law.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

6 comments. Last comment 5 minutes ago by Raven62.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
sully16
sully16's avatar - sharan
25
Dr.President Elect
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
82443 Posts
Online

Cool.

Type hehehehehehe.

    CDanaT
    CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
    Central TN
    United States
    Member #121189
    January 4, 2012
    5036 Posts
    Offline

    Not a bad start at anonymity....Enough time to change your name to John or Mary Smith/Williams/Brown/Johnson/Jones. Perhaps relocate to another state and change it again if you feel inclined to do so. Approve

    Integrity: There is just no substitute.

      MsBee18
      Avatar
      Florida
      United States
      Member #186825
      January 2, 2018
      328 Posts
      Offline

      I will never support anonymous lottery jackpots. You used my money to collect. How come I shouldn't know who you are. But I'm in Florida we don't do anonymous.

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136473
        December 12, 2012
        6535 Posts
        Offline

        I will never support anonymous lottery jackpots. You used my money to collect. How come I shouldn't know who you are. But I'm in Florida we don't do anonymous.

        Well, do you disclose your present checking & saving account balance * if you have one-to everyone at present Msbee? If not, why not?

        * Psst, cause it's no one's business.

         * Voice of Reason *   

         

        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

          Grovel
          Grovel's avatar - f800e6a39fbfea795d1dcbb09f2244
          Little Rock, AR
          United States
          Member #68363
          December 19, 2008
          251 Posts
          Online

          As someone who lives in Arkansas, I really hopes this pass. Three years is more than enough time to grab your money and run

            Raven62
            Raven62's avatar - binary
            25
            New Jersey
            United States
            Member #17842
            June 28, 2005
            140155 Posts
            Online

            Not a bad start at anonymity....Enough time to change your name to John or Mary Smith/Williams/Brown/Johnson/Jones. Perhaps relocate to another state and change it again if you feel inclined to do so. Approve

            The Name you choose may depend on where you live:

            https://mymodernmet.com/most-common-surnames-map/

            A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

            Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

            Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

               
              Page 1 of 1