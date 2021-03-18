 
Lucky 4's on St. Patrick's Day — Virginia Lottery's Pick 3 draws 4-4-4

Mar 18, 2021, 12:33 pm

Players win over $4.4 million in one drawing and break the bank

By Kate Northrop

Virginia Lottery players struck a pot of gold on St. Patrick's Day when triple 4's were drawn in yesterday's Pick 3 daytime drawing.

Like finding a four-leaf clover, tons of players won top prizes of $500 with the combination 4-4-4 in the Lottery's Pick 3 game on Mar. 17 and "broke the bank," according to the Lottery.

While the Lottery generated less than $600,000 in ticket sales, winners managed to scoop up more than $4.4 million in prizes in just a single drawing.

Triple numbers in a "pick 3" draw-style game are some of the most commonly used combinations by lottery players, hence the larger number of winners and greater of amount of prizes awarded in that drawing.

Players who wagered $1 on the Exact Order combination for the St. Patrick's Day drawing took home a $500 top prize per ticket.

The odds of matching all three numbers in an Exact Order play are 1 in 1,000.

Pick 3 drawings are held every day at 1:59 pm and 11:00 pm. Players can wager $1 or $0.50 per ticket. Tickets are available at official Lottery retailers.

