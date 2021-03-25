Massachusetts man visits two lottery retailers to win $10 million

Closed store leads player to a luckier one

By Kate Northrop

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts lottery player visited a gas station to play the lottery but upon finding that it was closed instead went elsewhere to win a $10.04 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot.

Stephen Pereira of Fairhaven originally intended to buy a Megabucks Doubler ticket at a nearby gas station, but the retailer was not open for business. Some lottery players with a go-to store might call it bad luck, but for Pereira, this might have been the fateful encounter that earned him a $10 million top prize.

Upon discovering that the gas station store was closed, he went on to visit the 7-Eleven convenience store on Huttleston Avenue in Fairhaven and purchased a Quick Pick ticket for the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Sat., Mar. 20.

That Quick Pick had won him the $10.04 million jackpot, the largest won in the Megabucks Doubler game since Mar. 11, 2017, when an $11.34 million was won on a single ticket, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The numbers on Pereira's ticket were 2, 16, 23, 27, 31, and 45.

Pereira visited Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim his winnings and chose to receive the cash option prize, which came out to be $8,424,485 before taxes. With the money, he plans on paying off his mortgage and supporting his children.

For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, the 7-Eleven store will receive a $25,000 bonus.

Megabucks Doubler drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:20 pm EST. Tickets cost $1 each.