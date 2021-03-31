 
Iowa man accused of lottery fraud for cashing ticket on friend's behalf

Mar 31, 2021, 2:14 pm

Friend of lottery winner pleads not guilty

By Kate Northrop

CLIVE, Iowa — An associate of a lottery winner pleaded not guilty to lottery fraud after being accused of falsely cashing in a $50,000 winning scratch-off ticket.

The Fort Dodge man was charged with one count of lottery fraud, a Class D felony classified as forgery or theft of a ticket, for turning in a winning lottery ticket that reportedly did not belong to him.

Skyler Sturgis Hay, 29, allegedly committed the offense in 2018 when he visited Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive with friend Nicholas Martin Hanson, 41, to claim a prize for a winning scratch-off ticket worth $50,000. However, the ticket belonged to Hanson, who owed Child Support Recovery, taxes to the state of Iowa, college student loans, and various other debts to "numerous entities."

Hanson reportedly enlisted Hay's help in claiming the $50,000 prize to avoid paying off the debts that he owed. It's one of the reasons state lotteries require the identity of the winner upon claiming a prize to check for existing debts, including child support and taxes.

Hay successfully claimed Hanson's winnings from the Lottery on Sept. 12, 2018. According to court documents, Hanson then spent "the majority of the proceeds" on luxury items, events, and substances, including a 65" Phillips Smart TV, a vacation to Las Vegas, tickets to a Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, signed football jerseys, and illegal narcotics including but not limited to marijuana.

Court documents also state that Hanson had tried to recruit other individuals to help him collect the winnings before he turned to Hay.

In February, Hay was charged with lottery fraud. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on June 29 at the Webster County Courthouse.

Hanson, on the other hand, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, in 2019, as well as several other Class C money laundering charges in addition to lottery fraud and substance possession. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 6 at the Webster County Courthouse.

Lottery Post Staff

3 comments. Last comment 56 minutes ago by Coin Toss.
MatrixMan369
MatrixMan369's avatar - pyramid
Florida
United States
Member #209969
September 22, 2020
565 Posts
Offline

No NoNo such thing as easy money. it comes back to bite you in the end.No No

"My calculations are based on the SCIENCE of LETTERS, NUMBERS and ASTROLOGY," W.D.Gann

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163184
    January 22, 2015
    2478 Posts
    Offline

    A few years back @ a casino near Indy guy wins jackpot.   Instead of taking him in a back room, they were rather uncouth as you couldn't help but hear them tell him he owed child support and this would be taken out of the jackpot win.

      Coin Toss
      Coin Toss's avatar - shape barbed.jpg
      100
      Zeta Reticuli Star System
      United States
      Member #30469
      January 17, 2006
      11545 Posts
      Offline

      Sending in a 'beard' doesn't always work.

      Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

      Lep

      There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.

         
        Page 1 of 1