New York woman plans a return trip back to Florida to claim her $1 million prize

Apr 7, 2021, 1:51 pm

Florida Lottery: New York woman plans a return trip back to Florida to claim her $1 million prize

It's certainly a trip worth taking

By Kate Northrop

The Florida Lottery announced yesterday that a New York woman had to book a return flight to claim a $1 million prize for a scratch-off ticket she bought while visiting the state.

Dagmar Schmalhaus, 57, of Queensbury, New York, had to plan a second trip to Florida to claim winnings from the Florida Lottery's "200X The Cash" instant game, well worth the nearly $1 million lump sum she would receive.

The New York resident decided to play the lottery while she was paying a visit to her brother. During her stay in the Sunshine State, she stopped at Hollywood Discount Liquors on North Federal Highway in Hollywood and bought a "200X The Cash" ticket for $20.

"I bought the ticket while visiting my brother and forgot to scratch it until returning home to New York," Schmalhaus told the Florida Lottery. "Once I realized I won $1 million, I told myself the first thing I want to do is pay off my brother's house!"

Schmalhaus returned to Florida, this time to pay a visit to the Lottery at their headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $890,000.

The Hollywood Discount Liquors store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The "200X The Cash" game, which launched in September, offers more than $446 million in cash prizes. Schmalhaus won one of the 20 available second prizes of $1 million. Currently, there are five out of ten top prizes of $5 million remaining, six out of 20 second prizes of $1 million, and 11 out of 30 third prizes of $100,000 left to claim. The overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 2.96.

Players who win prizes valued at $600 or more may request an in-person appointment to claim their prize at Lottery headquarters and district offices via the Lottery's official website. Winners can also claim their winnings using a secured drop box located at each district office or can mail their tickets to either the headquarters or district offices.

