Pennsylvania man arrested after using scissors and glue to make winning lottery tickets

The cut-and-paste con was caught

By Kate Northrop

Police arrested and jailed a Pennsylvania man on Tuesday after he was caught altering scratch-off lottery tickets to look like winners using scissors and a glue stick.

Craig Marshall Stout, 45, of Jeannette tried cashing in his DIY lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Fosterville Road in Hempfield but failed to get away with it — this time.

His cut-and-paste methods had initially worked. Stout brought in three other fake tickets on Friday and Saturday and managed to scam the store of $1,290, employees said. Security camera footage provided to police showed both exchanges in which Stout had gotten away with the con.

This time was different. State police were called to the store at about midnight last night after employees reported the theft attempt. Sitting outside on a motorcycle was Stout, who had tried to swindle the store once more using a ticket that appeared to be a $500 winner.

According to court documents, police seized a pair of scissors, a glue stick, and an unaltered lottery ticket from Stout. He admitted to investigators that he was unemployed, needed some quick cash, and had already spent the money he stole from the store.

Stout was charged with two counts of theft, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of forgery, and another count of possession of an instrument of crime with intent. His bail was set at $25,000, with a preliminary hearing set for April 16. He is currently being held at Westmoreland County Prison.

Previous online records also show that Stout was sentenced to one year on probation in July and had his driver's license suspended for six months following numerous charges of driving offenses, including driving without a license and causing damage to another vehicle or property.

Sadly, it's not the first time that someone would attempt to steal a lottery prize by gluing together a fake winning ticket. A year ago two Mississippi men tried the same technique — and were also caught.