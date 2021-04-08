Missouri Lottery to join Cash4Life multi-state game

Missouri players can begin playing as soon as this weekend

By Kate Northrop

The Missouri Lottery announced this morning that it will be adding the Cash4Life multi-state game to its lineup, giving players the chance to win $1,000 a day for life.

Missouri players will be able to purchase tickets starting this Sun., Apr. 11 for Cash4Life, a nightly game that features a top prize of $1,000 a day for life and a second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life. It is currently offered in nine other states besides Missouri: Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The game operates as a consortium, governed directly by its members states, a press release from the Lottery says.

"We're happy to have Missouri come on board and glad to see the game grow," Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Cash4Life Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming said in a press release. "Cash4Life has been popular with players ever since its launch in 2014, and even more so when it went daily in 2019."

The game was first released in New York and New Jersey in June 2014 with drawings on Monday and Thursday nights. Other states gradually began offering the game, and in July 2019, drawings started taking place daily.

"Adding a multi-state Draw Game that allows you to play today and win for life is something that's really going to appeal to our players," Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon added.

Cash4Life is played by selecting five numbers from a pool of 1 to 60 as well as one Cash Ball number ranging from 1 to 4. Matching all six numbers will win a player $1,000 a day for life, while matching the first five numbers without the Cash Ball number will win the second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life. The game offers other prizes of one-time payments ranging from $2 to $2,500.

Drawings are conducted every night at 9:00 pm EST in New Jersey via mechanical ball drawing machines. Tickets cost $2 each.

Missouri is the first state to offer both Cash4Life and the United States' other big multi-state lottery game with a "for life" grand prize, Lucky for Life.