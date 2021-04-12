 
Anonymous UK winner claims £122 million EuroMillions jackpot

Apr 12, 2021, 9:10 am

Anonymous UK winner claims £122 million EuroMillions jackpot

An anonymous EuroMillions ticket holder has become the United Kingdom's fifth-biggest National Lottery winner after their £122 million (US$168 million) jackpot prize was paid out.

Lottery operator Camelot UK Lotteries Limited announced on Friday it had validated and paid out the prize of £122,550,350.80, the jackpot from the EuroMillions draw on April 2.

Unless the winner signs an agreement for full publicity, no further information can be released about their win.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said, "We're delighted that we've now been able to validate the claim and pay out this amazing EuroMillions jackpot prize to the lucky ticket-holder.

"This lucky ticket-holder has now officially become the fifth biggest ever UK National Lottery winner and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

"In the current situation, we're encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to only buy and check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

"Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner."

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the second highest prize — £161 million — in July 2011.

The couple set up the Weir Charitable Trust and made a donation to a community football club in Largs before Mr. Weir's death in 2019 after a short illness.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012 and the fourth highest UK winner — who took home £123 million — also remained anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won on EuroMillions was set in February this year when a Swiss player took home €210 million, the equivalent of more than US$250 million.

Lottery Post Staff

7 comments.
dannyct
Northern Beaches
Australia
Member #187034
January 9, 2018
135 Posts
Offline

All UK National Lottery prize money is tax free!

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2491 Posts
    Offline

    Life is good!   Can stay anonymous and tax free....something the Feds here should consider---not going to happen--taxes I'm referring to.

      Unlucky-Kenny
      HUDSON, WI
      United States
      Member #202055
      November 7, 2019
      1515 Posts
      Offline

      All UK National Lottery prize money is tax free!

      Can't even imagine!

      Its like you lose 1/2 when you win here! haha!

      Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

      Lottery Post Wisconsin Results

        Unlucky-Kenny
        HUDSON, WI
        United States
        Member #202055
        November 7, 2019
        1515 Posts
        Offline

        Life is good!   Can stay anonymous and tax free....something the Feds here should consider---not going to happen--taxes I'm referring to.

        Would be nice - but like you said...not going to happen

        Confused

        They tried to pass anonymous in my state a while ago for big winners - never went anywhere.

        Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

        Lottery Post Wisconsin Results

          Bleudog101
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163182
          January 22, 2015
          2491 Posts
          Offline

          Can't even imagine!

          Its like you lose 1/2 when you win here! haha!

          Tried to send an email to Rep Titus of NV....it asked for zipcode and said I was out of her district.

           

          So typed up a letter for a facsimile and sent it that way.   Thanking her and Cong LaHood's (IL) proposal to increase the IRS tax threshold on slot/bingo wins to $5K from $1200.   I mentioned wish it would apply to lotteries because as best I know other countries don't tax winnings.

            Unlucky-Kenny
            HUDSON, WI
            United States
            Member #202055
            November 7, 2019
            1515 Posts
            Offline

            Tried to send an email to Rep Titus of NV....it asked for zipcode and said I was out of her district.

             

            So typed up a letter for a facsimile and sent it that way.   Thanking her and Cong LaHood's (IL) proposal to increase the IRS tax threshold on slot/bingo wins to $5K from $1200.   I mentioned wish it would apply to lotteries because as best I know other countries don't tax winnings.

            The profit the state makes is not enough off of ticket sales - they need more back from the taxes too

            LOL

            But in the end though - if it means a win - I will be happy to pay.

            Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

            Lottery Post Wisconsin Results

              noise-gate
              Chasing $ Millions.
              White Shores- California
              United States
              Member #136471
              December 12, 2012
              6556 Posts
              Offline

              All UK National Lottery prize money is tax free!

              The lottery going tax free in the US is never gonna happen. The US budget is $4.8 Trillion, as small as those lottery jackpots payouts are compared to..that money has to come from somewhere, which is why Uncle Sam leaves no stone unturned.

               * Voice of Reason *   

               

              People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                 
