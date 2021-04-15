 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 15, 2021, 3:23 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Legislation allows Montana lottery winners to remain anonymous

Apr 15, 2021, 11:42 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Montana LotteryMontana Lottery: Legislation allows Montana lottery winners to remain anonymousRating:

HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Lottery sent out its first news release Friday listing major lottery prizes won this week without including the names of the winners, following a new law allowing prize winners to remain anonymous.

The Legislature passed the bill last month and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law on March 31.

While the legislation did not have an effective date, lottery spokesperson Jennifer McKee said they followed the spirit of the legislation in only releasing the towns were the major prizes were won, the amounts won, the game played and the name of the retailer that sold the ticket.

The legislation argued that the individual privacy rights of a lottery winner outweigh the public's right to know.

Republican Rep. Frank Garner of Kalispell said people who have won significant amounts of money have been preyed upon. The bill passed the House unanimously and passed the Senate 46-4.

The law overturns a long-standing administrative rule adopted by the lottery that said a winner's name is public information. The lottery can still release the names of winners in response to court orders and must still check the names of the winners of large prizes against the list of people who owe child support.

The Montana Lottery was approved by referendum in 1986 and the first tickets were sold in 1987. Since then, it has paid over $694 million in prizes and returned approximately $289 million to the state of Montana and $78 million in retailer commissions.

Montana's shift to anonymity for lottery winners follows a nationwide trend to enact privacy laws. Lottery Post maintains a comprehensive list of anonymity laws by state.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by Unlucky-Kenny.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2498 Posts
Offline

Great news, it should be the person's option, not the lottery.   For me saying the ticket was purchased @ 7-11 such and such a city is enough for me.

    Unlucky-Kenny
    Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
    WISCONSIN
    United States
    Member #202055
    November 7, 2019
    1546 Posts
    Offline

    Great news, it should be the person's option, not the lottery.   For me saying the ticket was purchased @ 7-11 such and such a city is enough for me.

    I agree - glad another state could pass it - maybe mine will be next just in time for...Cool

    Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

    Lottery Post Wisconsin Results

       
      Page 1 of 1