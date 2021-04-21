South Carolina Lottery to end participation in Lucky for Life game

Multi-state game will no longer be available in the state after June

By Kate Northrop

Yesterday, the South Carolina Lottery announced that it will be removing the Lucky for Life multi-state game from its lineup.

The final drawing for Lucky for Life in South Carolina will take place at 10:35 pm EST on Mon., Jun. 28, 2021.

"The South Carolina Education Lottery is leaving the multi-state Lucky for Life game to explore exciting new game opportunities for players that will launch over the next several months," the Lottery said in a statement. "These new games will also enhance funding for education."

The Lottery also teased improvements to Powerball to be announced in late summer, as well as a new add-on game feature for Pick 3 and Pick 4 called Fireball. The new option will be available starting May 3, 2021.

Following the Lucky for Life drawing this Thurs., Apr. 22, players will gradually be able to purchase fewer and fewer multi-draws for future drawings. After this Thursday's drawing, players may only purchase 19 instead of 20 multi-draws and so on for each subsequent drawing until the game's final drawing on Mon., Jun. 28.

Players will still have 180 days from the draw date to claim any prizes won from Lucky for Life.

Remaining funds from the game will be transferred to the state to support "educational incentives" in South Carolina once all winning tickets have been claimed and paid.

Since the game's release in 2015, the game has produced one top prize winner of $1,000 a day for life and 21 winners of $25,000 a year for life in the state.

"The Lottery would like to thank its players and retailers for supporting the Lucky for Life game since its debut in South Carolina in January of 2015," the Lottery concluded.

Lucky for Life drawings take place on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:35 pm EST. 25 other states aside from South Carolina currently offer the game.