Powerball will stay in Idaho

Apr 21, 2021, 2:02 pm

"Freedom to play Powerball is restored."

By Kate Northrop

The Idaho Lottery today announced that Powerball, Idaho's longest running and most popular lottery game, will continue to be offered in the state.

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), the governing body for the Powerball game, informed its members yesterday that international Powerball sales will be delayed until sometime in 2022. As a result, the decision to soon remove Powerball from the Idaho Lottery's game offerings has been reversed.

"International sales of Powerball has been delayed," MUSL said in a statement issued to its members. "The issues of offering this game outside the United States are complex. There is no defined timeline for a decision, however, any decision will ultimately be determined by a vote of all 38 members of the Powerball Product Group."

As Idaho is a voting member of the Powerball Product Group, it will have a say in whether Powerball sales are extended to jurisdictions outside the U.S.

"Freedom to play Powerball is restored," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a press release. "This is a game that Idahoans have enjoyed for three decades. The voters of Idaho created the Lottery in 1989 after an initiative was placed on the ballot by the Idaho Legislature which received an affirmative vote of the people in the 1988 general election. Shortly thereafter, Idaho was one of the 13 original states that created Powerball in February 1992."

Idaho lawmakers originally killed legislation that would have allowed the game to continue in the state after they voiced concerns over the game expanding to include Australia and Britain. Some legislators voting against the change expressed worries about revenue generated overseas being used to fund causes they did not support.

Other lawmakers said they feared that the odds of an Idaho resident winning would be reduced with more players. However, the odds remain the same no matter how many players take part since odds are not based on the number of players, rather the chances of particular numbers being selected.

Before it was just announced that Powerball will remain in Idaho, the state's final drawing for the game was scheduled to be held in August.

"We believe that international sales of Powerball are inevitable and Idaho law will have to be changed in 2022 for players to remain able to enjoy the world's most popular lottery game," Anderson added. "We will continue to responsibly work with the Idaho Legislature, our players, and our retailers to ensure Idahoans have the freedom to enjoy Powerball in Idaho."

An estimate by the Lottery finds that 670,000 Idaho residents play Powerball every year.

Lottery Post Staff

Unlucky-Kenny
WISCONSIN
United States
Member #202055
November 7, 2019
1644 Posts
I did not realize there was plans to take Powerball world wide - what happens to the morale of the US buyer when every big jackpot is won in China or Indonesia where they buy a lot of tickets?

LOL

LOL

Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

    Raven62
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    141007 Posts
    I did not realize there was plans to take Powerball world wide - what happens to the morale of the US buyer when every big jackpot is won in China or Indonesia where they buy a lot of tickets?

LOL

FYI: It was a previous LP News Story:

https://www.lotterypost.com/news/335976

    LOL

    FYI: It was a previous LP News Story:

    https://www.lotterypost.com/news/335976

      noise-gate
      Chasing $ Millions.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      Member #136471
      December 12, 2012
      6564 Posts
      They heard me or read my post from yesterday....Cool

        EnReval
        Austin
        United States
        Member #191202
        July 21, 2018
        90 Posts
        Someone at work mentioned that it will go to 3 days a week.. not sure about that Mon Wed n Sat

          Bleudog101
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163182
          January 22, 2015
          2509 Posts
          My biggest fear if PB does expand to other countries is that the matrix will change again.   Look up other countries lotteries and might make one cringe.  Out with the five #'s and PB...probably increase to seven.   If that is the case it might be the end of my playing.   Of course you guys remember me saying with the new Covid PB/MM changes I said I'd stop and didn't.

             
