Australian couple hid $100,000 lottery ticket in a safe for eight months

Apr 24, 2021, 7:39 pm

New South Wales couple knew about their win since last year

By Kate Northrop

A man and a woman from Australia purposefully waited eight months to collect their $100,000 prize and kept their winning ticket hidden away in a safe before making the claim.

The anonymous pair won the lottery last year when they scooped up the $100,000 first prize for the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing on Mon., Aug. 10, 2020. It's a wonder they were able to wait so long to claim it, but according to them, it was all the time they needed.

"We've actually known we won this prize the entire time," the man laughed. "We checked it straight after the draw, and we couldn't believe it! I remember thinking, 'oh yeah, baby!'"

When the results for the drawing came in, the couple checked their ticket over and over again, trembling. While the big prize played with their nerves, they said it simultaneously gave them a complete sense of relief.

"We've kept it in a safe ever since that day!" they told the Lott. "We planned to just let the news sink in before we claimed the prize. For us, it's like a million dollars, so we wanted to be sensible with our prize and make sure we use it wisely."

The winners didn't hesitate when the Lott asked them about their plans. They had plenty of time to mull it over.

"We have a few bills we want to pay first," the woman said. "Then we both want to help our families, and there are a few things the kids need. The rest we want to keep in the bank for a rainy day."

The winning ticket was purchased at the Maclean Newsagency on River Street in Maclean. Employees at the retailer were thrilled that the winners finally claimed their prize and wished them the best.

"All of our money stress has completely disappeared, which is amazing for us," the lucky woman concluded.

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

I thought Australian Lottery winners could remain anonymous and paid no taxes on the winnings.

"We have a few bills we want to pay first"

But they still waited eight months to collect?

Some of the multi-million U.S. winners collected on the first day they could, their identity was made known, and 24% was deducted in federal taxes along with any state tax. Is it just me or am I missing the obvious reason they waited so long to collect.

