Multi-state Lucky for Life lottery game starting daily drawings in July

By Kate Northrop

This morning, the state lotteries participating in the multi-state Lucky for Life lottery game announced that players will get daily opportunities to win $1,000 a day for life starting this summer.

The game, which currently holds drawings twice a week on Monday and Thursday evenings, will move to a daily format starting Jul. 19, 2021.

"The decision by the game group to add drawings increases the opportunities for players to win $1,000 a day for life and reinforces the overall brand nationwide," Nebraska Lottery Director Brian Rockey said in a press release. "We also expect to generate additional proceeds for good causes across Nebraska."

Players should also be aware that the amount of drawings that can be purchased in advance for Lucky for Life will be temporarily reduced in order to prepare for the draw format change, the Lottery explained. Starting today, Apr. 26, the maximum number of drawings that can be purchased on a multi-draw ticket will decrease by one after each successive drawing.

The affected multi-draw purchases will revert back to normal on Fri., Jul. 16, when players will once more be able to buy tickets for up to 12 weeks of drawings, or 84 draws.

According to the Lottery, the Nebraska Lottery became the 25th lottery to join the multi-state Lucky for Life game in August 2017 and has recorded one $25,000 a year for life winner and 55 $5,000 winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in the state. As of now, there are 26 lotteries that offer the game, including Nebraska.

Just last week, the South Carolina Lottery announced that it will end its participation in the Lucky for Life game, with its final drawing scheduled for Mon., Jun. 28, 2021.

Everything else about the game will remain the same. Tickets will still cost $2 each and the prizes and odds will not change. Drawings currently take place on Mondays and Thursdays at 9:38 pm CST and will change to the new daily format on Jul. 19, 2021.