Multi-state Lucky for Life lottery game starting daily drawings in July

Apr 26, 2021, 1:04 pm

By Kate Northrop

This morning, the state lotteries participating in the multi-state Lucky for Life lottery game announced that players will get daily opportunities to win $1,000 a day for life starting this summer.

The game, which currently holds drawings twice a week on Monday and Thursday evenings, will move to a daily format starting Jul. 19, 2021.

"The decision by the game group to add drawings increases the opportunities for players to win $1,000 a day for life and reinforces the overall brand nationwide," Nebraska Lottery Director Brian Rockey said in a press release. "We also expect to generate additional proceeds for good causes across Nebraska."

Players should also be aware that the amount of drawings that can be purchased in advance for Lucky for Life will be temporarily reduced in order to prepare for the draw format change, the Lottery explained. Starting today, Apr. 26, the maximum number of drawings that can be purchased on a multi-draw ticket will decrease by one after each successive drawing.

The affected multi-draw purchases will revert back to normal on Fri., Jul. 16, when players will once more be able to buy tickets for up to 12 weeks of drawings, or 84 draws.

According to the Lottery, the Nebraska Lottery became the 25th lottery to join the multi-state Lucky for Life game in August 2017 and has recorded one $25,000 a year for life winner and 55 $5,000 winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in the state. As of now, there are 26 lotteries that offer the game, including Nebraska.

Just last week, the South Carolina Lottery announced that it will end its participation in the Lucky for Life game, with its final drawing scheduled for Mon., Jun. 28, 2021.

Everything else about the game will remain the same. Tickets will still cost $2 each and the prizes and odds will not change. Drawings currently take place on Mondays and Thursdays at 9:38 pm CST and will change to the new daily format on Jul. 19, 2021.

5 comments.
Unlucky-Kenny
WISCONSIN
United States
Member #202055
November 7, 2019
1705 Posts
Dang! I cant decide if this is cool or will hurt my wallet more.

LOL

Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2513 Posts
    It's like six and one half dozen of the other with LFL vs C4L.   I like that the cashball #on C4L goes from 1-4 and better prize payouts over all.   Memory says the odds are harder with Cash 4 Life, so take it or leave it.

      andl
      United States
      Member #193179
      October 22, 2018
      21 Posts
      Lucky for life is 1 and 30 million chance to win the Jackpot where Cash 4 Life is 1 and 21 million.

        rcbbuckeye
        Texas
        United States
        Member #55887
        October 23, 2007
        11129 Posts
        Dang! I cant decide if this is cool or will hurt my wallet more.

        LOL

        Well, if you choose to play every day, at $2 a ticket it most certainly will hurt your wallet.

        And yes, it will give players more "opportunities" to win $1000 a day for life. With the odds that game has, it will most certainly give the lottery more "opportunities" to make more $$$.

        That is why Texas has 4 draws a day for Pick 3, Daily 4, and All or Nothing. They ain't stupid.

        CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

        A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

          lottobrain
          Smyrna, DE
          United States
          Member #10074
          January 1, 2005
          154 Posts
          It's like six and one half dozen of the other with LFL vs C4L.   I like that the cashball #on C4L goes from 1-4 and better prize payouts over all.   Memory says the odds are harder with Cash 4 Life, so take it or leave it.

          Actually the Lucky for Life payouts are twice as good as Cash for Life.  The only one that Cash for Life beats is 3 numbers on a line for $25 vs: $20. The overall odds are better for Cash for Life because of only 4 bonus balls, but there are 12 more white balls to contend with if one is hoping for the jackpot and I expect fewer of those lower prizes are being won compared to Lucky. The odds of getting just the white balls right for the 5/5 are 7 million to 1 for Cash for Life  vs: 1.8 million for Lucky.  I'll take Lucky myself, but I don't like the daily format at all. 

             
