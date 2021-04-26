Virginia Lottery announces new Pick 3 and Pick 4 feature

Fireball add-on will be available starting May 3

By Kate Northrop

One week from now, players will have the opportunity to try out the Virginia Lottery's new Pick 3 and Pick 4 Fireball feature.

The Lottery announced the arrival of a new draw game option for its Pick 3 and Pick 4 games that will improve chances of winning a prize. Starting Mon., May 3, players will be able to purchase the add-on.

After each daytime and nightly Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawing, one of ten possible Fireball numbers ranging between 0-9 will be drawn for each game.

Players can then use the drawn Fireball number to replace any of the regular drawn numbers to create new combinations. In other words, it is possible to make three sets of new numbers for Pick 3 and four sets for Pick 4. If a player's numbers match the winning numbers using the Fireball number, they will win a Fireball prize.

The odds of winning the Pick 3 top prize of $500 by matching all three numbers straight is 1 in 1,000, while the odds of winning the Pick 4 top prize of $5,000 by matching all four numbers straight is 1 in 10,000. As it is possible to win using unique number combinations with the Fireball option, the odds of winning using the feature vary.

Adding the Fireball feature to a ticket doubles the cost of the plays.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings each occur twice daily, with both drawings taking place at 2:00 pm EST and 11:00 pm EST.