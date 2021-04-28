 
New Jersey Lottery suspends Fast Play sales due to software issue

Apr 28, 2021, 3:18 pm

No definite timeline for sales to start again

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced last night that ticket sales for the Fast Play family of games was suspended due to a vendor software issue.

Tickets for Fast Play are printed by Lottery terminals and are also available at self-service vending machines. When a player buys a Fast Play ticket, it immediately informs whether they won.

Upon discovery of the problem, the Lottery immediately halted ticket sales. The suspension is temporary, but there is currently no definite timeline of when sales will resume. The Lottery said that it will provide additional information on the official government Lottery website when more information becomes available.

"Vendors Northstar New Jersey and IGT are actively investigating the matter," a press release reads.

It is not clear what exactly the software issue is or how it affected the Fast Play family of games.

In the meantime, the Lottery advised players to keep all Fast Play tickets until further information is made available.

2 comments.
Mata Garbo
That's a good idea for people to hold on to their tickets because the malfunction could have effected some tickets depending on when it actually started. The people who keep their tickets may be due refunds. We had something similar happen in my state over a decade ago with our "Cash3" system. The lottery ended up dishing out a bunch of refunds.

    Well what was the reason they halted it in the first place? Doesn't seem like much transparency from the NJ Lottery.

                                                 

