Lottery Post now live on Instagram

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — Starting today, players have a whole new avenue of getting their lottery news, site updates, exciting announcements, and more through Lottery Post's official Instagram account.

Lottery players now have a new way to interact with the world's most popular lottery website on social media with the launch of its official Instagram account under the username @lotterypost.

"This is an exciting development not only for the website, but for players and lottery enthusiasts as well," Lottery Post Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kate Northrop said. "Players who follow Lottery Post on Instagram can expect some fun updates and surprises in the future."

While spoilers for said surprises are out of the question, the website teased multiple new features that will be announced on Instagram and might even give a rare glimpse into the inner workings of Lottery Post staff.

If those teasers are not interesting enough, the new Instagram account serves as another consistent way for social media users to get their Lottery Post fix with frequent industry news updates.

"Convenience was a huge motivation driving this next step on social media," Northrop continued. "Lottery Post can now seamlessly integrate itself with players who were already on Instagram to begin with. Lottery Post is the world's largest community of lottery players, so it's important that we extend ourselves and reach as many of our members as possible, in addition to those who might not already be aware of the website."

Instagram is Lottery Post's third social media platform integration. Players can also check out and follow the website's official Facebook and Twitter accounts to stay up-to-date on the latest industry news.

Instagram users can follow the official Lottery Post account @lotterypost.