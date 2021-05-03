Powerball to increase to three drawings a week

By Kate Northrop

This morning, lottery officials announced that the multi-state Powerball lottery game will increase the number of nightly drawings from two to three times a week starting August 2021.

Players will have another shot at that big jackpot prize now that a new Monday drawing is added to the weekly draw schedule.

In addition to the drawings held on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 EST, Powerball will conduct a drawing on Monday nights at the same time.

"Our players really enjoy Powerball, and we are pleased to offer them the option of a third weekly drawing," Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen stated in a press release by the Mississippi Lottery this morning. "By having an additional draw-night, there is a greater opportunity for faster growing jackpots and more cash winnings."

The first-ever Powerball Monday night drawing will take place on Aug. 23, 2021. Players will be able to pick up tickets for the first Monday drawing starting Sun., Aug. 22, 2021.

Odds, rules, or set cash prizes will not change with the addition of another drawing, and the ticket price remains $2.