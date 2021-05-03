 
Powerball to increase to three drawings a week

May 3, 2021, 2:32 pm

Powerball to increase to three drawings a week

By Kate Northrop

This morning, lottery officials announced that the multi-state Powerball lottery game will increase the number of nightly drawings from two to three times a week starting August 2021.

Players will have another shot at that big jackpot prize now that a new Monday drawing is added to the weekly draw schedule.

In addition to the drawings held on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 EST, Powerball will conduct a drawing on Monday nights at the same time.

"Our players really enjoy Powerball, and we are pleased to offer them the option of a third weekly drawing," Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen stated in a press release by the Mississippi Lottery this morning. "By having an additional draw-night, there is a greater opportunity for faster growing jackpots and more cash winnings."

The first-ever Powerball Monday night drawing will take place on Aug. 23, 2021. Players will be able to pick up tickets for the first Monday drawing starting Sun., Aug. 22, 2021.

Odds, rules, or set cash prizes will not change with the addition of another drawing, and the ticket price remains $2.

3 comments.
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2521 Posts
Online

Now going to wait and see if Mega Millions will offer sales on Sundays???    If so, that just leaves Thursday untouched!  LOL!

Just a thought came to me, how nice it would be if they'd return to starting @ $40 million and old incremental increases.   This retired Respiratory Therapist won't hold his breath for that to happen!

    Unlucky-Kenny
    Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
    WISCONSIN
    United States
    Member #202055
    November 7, 2019
    1838 Posts
    Offline

    Now going to wait and see if Mega Millions will offer sales on Sundays???    If so, that just leaves Thursday untouched!  LOL!

    Just a thought came to me, how nice it would be if they'd return to starting @ $40 million and old incremental increases.   This retired Respiratory Therapist won't hold his breath for that to happen!

    Watch - in 10 years both will be a daily game with mid and eve draws.

    LOL

    Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

    Lottery Post Wisconsin Results

    Lottery Post Minnesota Results

      jplayer33
      Avatar
      New Member

      United States
      Member #205572
      April 3, 2020
      12 Posts
      Online

      Yet another way for the greedy state and national lottery operators to entice players to lose more money. This is like how Cash 4 Life went from twice a week to daily drawings and how Pa Match 6 did the same. And notice all the add-ons to lottery games that effectively double the price of the bet like the Pick 3 and Pick 4 fireball option or the Powerball and Megaball multiplier option. All these options which are billed as giving players more ways to win, which is true, but these costly options also means players bet more money for the CHANCE to win and as we all know most times we lose. Of course, no one makes us gamble but we gamblers must see these so-called new options for what they are: CASH GRABS.

         
