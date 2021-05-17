California woman destroys $26 million lottery ticket in the laundry

Clean clothes but a multi-million dollar mistake

By Kate Northrop

An unnamed woman who bought a California Lottery SuperLotto Plus ticket worth a whopping $26 million almost six months ago admitted that she accidentally laundered it immediately after buying it and stuffing it in her pocket.

The woman purchased the ticket at the ARCO am/pm convenience store on East Imperial Highway in Norwalk for a SuperLotto Plus drawing that took place on Nov. 14, 2020 before entirely ruining her chances at winning.

The manager at the store the winning ticket was purchased from, who only goes by Frank, told KTLA that they reviewed the store's surveillance video footage to identify the woman who bought the ticket.

Frank recognized the unofficial winner as a regular customer and described her as being in her 40s. She reportedly went to the store on Wednesday and told Frank that she held the winning ticket but had accidentally left the valuable slip in her pocket when she did her laundry.

Although the surveillance video footage was handed over to the Lottery, it was not enough evidence to officially substantiate a win or ticket purchase. According to the California Lottery, a winner must present their ticket to file a claim, or should a player lose their ticket, they must be able to provide hard proof that they owned it in the first place, like a photo of the front and back of the ticket.

The claim period for the drawing ended at 5:00 pm PST on Thursday. Since no one claimed the $26 million jackpot, the cash value prize of $19.7 million was transferred to public education. Prior to the deadline, the Lottery encouraged players to double-check their tickets if they played SuperLotto Plus on Nov. 14, 2020. Players have 180 days from the draw date to collect SuperLotto Plus prizes.

The winning numbers for the SuperLotto Plus drawing on Nov. 14, 2020 were 12, 13, 23, 31, and 36, with Mega Ball number 10.

Although the mystery winner was left empty-handed, the ARCO am/pm convenience store lucked out and received a $130,000 commission for selling the ticket.