California woman destroys $26 million lottery ticket in the laundry

May 17, 2021, 10:00 am

Clean clothes but a multi-million dollar mistake

By Kate Northrop

An unnamed woman who bought a California Lottery SuperLotto Plus ticket worth a whopping $26 million almost six months ago admitted that she accidentally laundered it immediately after buying it and stuffing it in her pocket.

The woman purchased the ticket at the ARCO am/pm convenience store on East Imperial Highway in Norwalk for a SuperLotto Plus drawing that took place on Nov. 14, 2020 before entirely ruining her chances at winning.

The manager at the store the winning ticket was purchased from, who only goes by Frank, told KTLA that they reviewed the store's surveillance video footage to identify the woman who bought the ticket.

Frank recognized the unofficial winner as a regular customer and described her as being in her 40s. She reportedly went to the store on Wednesday and told Frank that she held the winning ticket but had accidentally left the valuable slip in her pocket when she did her laundry.

Although the surveillance video footage was handed over to the Lottery, it was not enough evidence to officially substantiate a win or ticket purchase. According to the California Lottery, a winner must present their ticket to file a claim, or should a player lose their ticket, they must be able to provide hard proof that they owned it in the first place, like a photo of the front and back of the ticket.

The claim period for the drawing ended at 5:00 pm PST on Thursday. Since no one claimed the $26 million jackpot, the cash value prize of $19.7 million was transferred to public education. Prior to the deadline, the Lottery encouraged players to double-check their tickets if they played SuperLotto Plus on Nov. 14, 2020. Players have 180 days from the draw date to collect SuperLotto Plus prizes.

The winning numbers for the SuperLotto Plus drawing on Nov. 14, 2020 were 12, 13, 23, 31, and 36, with Mega Ball number 10.

Although the mystery winner was left empty-handed, the ARCO am/pm convenience store lucked out and received a $130,000 commission for selling the ticket.

Lottery Post Staff

CDanaT
Central TN
United States
If that ain't an "Oh Fudge" moment, I don't know what is. Thud

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Never washed a ticket, but have left some in jacket pockets before.

    Now that warmer weather is upon us, make sure you don't leave lottery tickets somewhere where they might get hot and destroy the ticket(s)!

     

    Kind of groggy from my nap, so will Todd or someone please refresh my memory.   Wasn't there a time where California paid out a lottery win a couple of years ago with no ticket???   Maybe they copied ticket from and back, IDR!

      noise-gate
      Chasing $ Millions.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      If only washing machines were as kind to lottery tickets as they are to paper money...

        jjtheprince14
        United States
        Oh well, she lives in California, it should be super easy to just win again.

          s5thomps
          Hard Luck, Ak
          United States
          Literally washed her dreams away! What a shame! Bang Head

            billybucks
            ma
            United States
            Oh well, she lives in California, it should be super easy to just win again.

            Are you another who believes in that lucky state fantasy or that is it fixed for a certain state all the time. It wouldn't be because they sell 20 times more tickets than your state or would it. It does not matter what state you are in. All that matters is if you have the correct numbers nothing else.

              Stack47
              Kentucky
              United States
              "they reviewed the store's surveillance video footage to identify the woman who bought the ticket."

              And why jackpot winners are never 100% anonymous.

