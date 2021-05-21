 
NC man almost chokes on his food after winning $150,000 jackpot

May 21, 2021, 8:50 pm

Winning the lottery can be dangerous

By Kate Northrop

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Winning the lottery certainly came as a shock for a North Carolina man, who nearly choked on his meal after playing a scratch-off ticket over dinner.

Rocky Mount resident Donald Bauer sat down to eat his food at a fast-food joint and whipped out the "Extreme Cashword" scratch-off ticket he had bought earlier. Likely expecting a calm meal before he headed off to work, he had quite the shock — and reaction — when his crossword-themed scratch-off revealed a $150,000 top prize.

"I was at McDonald's, eating a burger before I went to work," Bauer recalled. "I almost choked on it! I couldn't believe it. It was cool"

Bauer purchased the jackpot-winning scratch-off ticket for $5 at Jeffries Road Food Mart on Jeffries Road in Rocky Mount. Since he likes to play the crossword games, the "Extreme Cashword" ticket caught his eye.

"I love the crosswords," he said in a press release. "I've been playing them for a long time."

The lucky winner visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim his prize, taking home $106,126 after federal and state taxes.

"I was thinking about getting a new truck — a Chevrolet," he revealed. "And I'm going to try to invest."

Now that Bauer scooped up the final $150,000 top prize, the Lottery said that it will begin steps to end the game.  At the game's launch in September 2020, there were six top prizes of $150,000, 20 second prizes of $5,000, and 249 third prizes of $1,000. There are two and 53 second and third prizes remaining, respectively.

5 comments.
Nice win!

    Maybe it was the fried rat he choked on. Now he can afford to eat better

      Maybe it was the fried rat he choked on. Now he can afford to eat better

      Tony you know it was a dry ass quarter pounder with cheese. =0p

        Maybe it was the fried rat he choked on. Now he can afford to eat better

        Rat meat is too expensive.

          Tony you know it was a dry ass quarter pounder with cheese. =0p

          LOL I've gotten one of those dry ones before lol 

          But thank goodness the burger didn't take him out, he lives to claim his prize.

             
