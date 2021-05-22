 
Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $515 million Mega Millions jackpot

May 22, 2021, 9:16 am

By Todd Northrop

After a run of 26 drawings without a jackpot winner, the 27th drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions game produced a single $515 million winner last night when one lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

The winner will now have to choose between being paid $515 million in 30 annually-increasing payments over 29 years or the lump-sum cash value of $346.3 million.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all taxes are paid, the winner either will receive $309.7 million by the end of 29 years, or $207.6 million in cash all at once.

The massive Mega Millions haul is the 18th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 15th-largest cash value ever awarded. (See full top-25 list below.)

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet announced the lottery retailer that sold the winning ticket.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, May 21, 2021, were: 6, 9, 17, 18, and 48, with Mega Ball number 8. The Megaplier was 3.

Fortunately, even if you didn't win the jackpot, the Mega Millions game still offers another 8 ways to win lower-tier prizes.

But unfortunately, not a single ticket won the second prize of $1 million.

53 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Mega Ball and won $10,000. Of those tickets, 10 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $30,000, and 9 were sold in California, where the prize was $6,665 this drawing.

Unlike all the other Mega Millions states, California awards all prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.

In total, more than 1.7 million tickets won prizes across the game's nine prize tiers in Friday's drawing. Apart from the jackpot, there were more than $9.7 million in prizes awarded last night.

A complete list of payouts for all prizes and the official drawing video can be found at USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Information page, as well as at Lottery Post's Mega Millions Prize Payouts page.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

With the jackpot being won Friday, the next Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate is reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Friday's $515 million Mega Millions jackpot stands as the 18th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.

  1. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  4. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  5. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  6. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  7. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  8. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  9. Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  10. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  11. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
  12. Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  13. Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  14. Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  15. Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
  16. Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  17. Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  18. Mega Millions: $515 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
  19. Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  20. Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
  21. Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
  22. Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
  23. Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  24. Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
  25. Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Friday Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 15th-largest cash value in US history.

  1. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
  4. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  5. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  6. Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  7. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  8. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  9. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  10. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  11. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
  12. Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
  13. Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  14. Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
  15. Mega Millions: $346.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($515 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
  16. Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
  17. Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  18. Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
  19. Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
  20. Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
  21. Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
  22. Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
  23. Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
  24. Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
  25. Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania

The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 14
  • Mega Millions: 11

Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
141781 Posts
Offline

Party Congrats to the Lucky Winner(s)! Party

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    HiFi
    HiFi's avatar - police

    United States
    Member #3792
    February 21, 2004
    212 Posts
    Offline

    lucky, can we get 10% for the big guy?

      jjtheprince14
      Avatar

      United States
      Member #180546
      March 12, 2017
      207 Posts
      Offline

      Yep, once again rigged to let people east of the Mississippi River win.

      I am the Prince of Thieves!!!

        hearsetrax
        hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

        United States
        Member #52343
        May 21, 2007
        3357 Posts
        Offline

        Yep, once again rigged to let people east of the Mississippi River win.

          Tony Numbers
          Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
          Bronx ny
          United States
          Member #158510
          August 25, 2014
          651 Posts
          Offline

          Take the lump sum and invest it yourself, you'll come away with much more

            wander73
            wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

            United States
            Member #153767
            March 24, 2014
            4980 Posts
            Offline

            There goes the number 27.  27 is a key number.   if anyone knows gematria,  then it's  a common number.   I wonder if it was in the Philadelphia region or out west some place.

            Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

            I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

            I set the market value on items

              wander73
              wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

              United States
              Member #153767
              March 24, 2014
              4980 Posts
              Offline

              Take the lump sum and invest it yourself, you'll come away with much more

              Agreed.   ty,   a lot of people don't.  I resell products and would have different ideas to do with it.  invest in the interest too.  never have to work again.

              Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

              I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

              I set the market value on items

                Tony Numbers
                Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
                Bronx ny
                United States
                Member #158510
                August 25, 2014
                651 Posts
                Offline

                Yup you have to be smart with the money. Most lottery players don't have that smart with the money background.

                   
                  Page 1 of 1