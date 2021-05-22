Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $515 million Mega Millions jackpot

By Todd Northrop

After a run of 26 drawings without a jackpot winner, the 27th drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions game produced a single $515 million winner last night when one lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

The winner will now have to choose between being paid $515 million in 30 annually-increasing payments over 29 years or the lump-sum cash value of $346.3 million.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all taxes are paid, the winner either will receive $309.7 million by the end of 29 years, or $207.6 million in cash all at once.

The massive Mega Millions haul is the 18th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 15th-largest cash value ever awarded. (See full top-25 list below.)

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet announced the lottery retailer that sold the winning ticket.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, May 21, 2021, were: 6, 9, 17, 18, and 48, with Mega Ball number 8. The Megaplier was 3.

Fortunately, even if you didn't win the jackpot, the Mega Millions game still offers another 8 ways to win lower-tier prizes.

But unfortunately, not a single ticket won the second prize of $1 million.

53 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Mega Ball and won $10,000. Of those tickets, 10 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $30,000, and 9 were sold in California, where the prize was $6,665 this drawing.

Unlike all the other Mega Millions states, California awards all prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.

In total, more than 1.7 million tickets won prizes across the game's nine prize tiers in Friday's drawing. Apart from the jackpot, there were more than $9.7 million in prizes awarded last night.

A complete list of payouts for all prizes and the official drawing video can be found at USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Information page, as well as at Lottery Post's Mega Millions Prize Payouts page.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

With the jackpot being won Friday, the next Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate is reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Friday's $515 million Mega Millions jackpot stands as the 18th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 15

Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Friday Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 15th-largest cash value in US history.

The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are: