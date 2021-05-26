 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 26, 2021, 2:15 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Florida man has both cars break down, wins $1 million in lottery

May 26, 2021, 10:50 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Florida LotteryFlorida Lottery: Florida man has both cars break down, wins $1 million in lotteryRating:

Big win could not have come at a better time

By Kate Northrop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who had been having rather unfortunate car troubles finally experienced a lucky turn of events when he won a $1 million top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, was having a streak of bad luck when both his and his wife's cars broke down within days of each other. However, he was served up an instant bout of good karma when he decided to play the Florida Lottery's "50X The Cash" scratch-off game and took home one of the $1 million top prizes.

Fuller bought the winning ticket for $5 from First Coast Energy on Duval Station Road in Jacksonville. According to him, that ticket came into his life just in time.

"My wife's car broke down a few days ago, and two days after that my truck broke down," Fuller said.

The lucky winner visited Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and claimed his $1 million top prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $890,000 before taxes. While Fuller plans to purchase a home with the well-timed winnings, it's no surprise that he's also looking into some new cars as well.

"In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!" he exclaimed.

Now that Fuller has claimed his winnings, there are currently five top prizes of $1 million left to claim in the "50X The Cash" game out of the 15 originally available at the game's launch in September 2020. There are also 232 second prizes of $10,000 and 1140 third prizes of $2,000 remaining.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
billybucks
Avatar
ma
United States
Member #188574
March 15, 2018
79 Posts
Offline

Big win could not have come at a better time

By Kate Northrop

A man who had been having rather unfortunate car troubles finally experienced a lucky turn of events when he won a $1 million top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, was having a streak of bad luck when both his and his wife's cars broke down within days of each other. However, he was served up an instant bout of good karma when he decided to play the Florida Lottery's "50X The Cash" scratch-off game and took home one of the $1 million top prizes.

Fuller bought the winning ticket for $5 from First Coast Energy on Duval Station Road in Jacksonville. According to him, that ticket came into his life just in time.

"My wife's car broke down a few days ago, and two days after that my truck broke down," Fuller said.

The lucky winner visited Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and claimed his $1 million top prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $890,000 before taxes. While Fuller plans to purchase a home with the well-timed winnings, it's no surprise that he's also looking into some new cars as well.

"In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!" he exclaimed.

Now that Fuller has claimed his winnings, there are currently five top prizes of $1 million left to claim in the "50X The Cash" game out of the 15 originally available at the game's launch in September 2020. There are also 232 second prizes of $10,000 and 1140 third prizes of $2,000 remaining.

Well that prize is already spent. Not that there is anything wrong with buying a house and two new cars but that will easily cost him the whole prize. A halfway decent house goes for around 400k down there and the cars will cost him the remainder.

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2559 Posts
    Offline

    No state tax on his big win!

       
      Page 1 of 1