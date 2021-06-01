Psychic predicts Australian woman's $9.7 million lottery win

By Kate Northrop

An Australian mother is millions of dollars richer after a psychic told her mother that someone in her family would win a life-changing prize this year.

Sydney's latest Powerball multi-millionaire is an anonymous Carnes Hill woman who revealed that someone predicted she would scoop up a huge prize, but at no point did the psychic mention it would be a $9.7 million (US$7.5 million) jackpot for the May 27, 2021 drawing.

The mother held the only winning ticket for the top prize and confirmed the win with The Lott on Friday after seeing a post about an unnamed winner on social media, who matched the winning numbers 2, 5, 6, 10, 12, 24, and 25.

"I am shaking! I am crying!" she exclaimed while speaking to a Lottery official. "I saw on Facebook that someone had won almost $10 million. Then I looked a little closer at the post and realized that the ticket was purchased from the same place that I had bought mine, and I was like, 'Oh my god. Oh my god!'"

She admitted that she was too shaken to even tell her husband the incredible news and quietly took time for herself at home before mustering the steadiness to reveal it.

Whatever she was thinking at the time she discovered her win, the psychic who predicted her huge prize had likely crossed her mind.

"A psychic recently told my mum that someone in the family would win the lottery and that they would help the rest of the family," she explained to The Lott. "Oh my god. I guess she was right!"

Since the psychic also projected that the prize money would help the family, the winner said she plans on following through with the second part of the prediction.

"Just yesterday, my sister and I were discussing what we'd do if we won the lottery, agreeing that we'd buy each other a new car and pay off each other's mortgages," she said. "I supposed that's happening now! It's an incredible feeling. It will be amazing."

The woman bought her lucky ticket at the Carnes Hill Newsagent on Cowpasture Road in Carnes Hill with $13 (US$10) she had won from another Powerball ticket. Yiu Ho, who owns the Lottery retailer, said he was delighted to hear that the winner purchased the lone winning ticket at his store.

"We are so happy to have sold this winning entry!" he remarked. "This is certainly the biggest division one winning ticket we've sold here, and we are so happy to know it's gone to a local customer. Congratulations to her! She has a wonderful future ahead of her, and we hope she really enjoys her prize."

The lucky winner plans on using the life-changing winnings to help everyone in her family.

"We will look after the grandparents and my parents and all the siblings," she declared. "I can help them all!"

She also mentioned that she would begin looking for a new home, stating that she and her family have long outgrown their current house. Of course, she couldn't help but imagine treating herself to a nice reward and a trip around the country.

"Maybe I'll even get myself some nice diamond earrings, I don't know," she said. "A holiday overseas would be great when we can do that, but for now we might just go interstate to celebrate!"

"It's going to be amazing!" she proclaimed.