SC woman's road trip to NC lands her $1 million lottery prize

Jun 4, 2021, 11:22 am

She can forget about gas money

By Kate Northrop

SHELBY, N.C. — A South Carolina woman's visit to the next state over was well worth the drive when she picked up a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million.

Beverly Vercher was about an hour away from her home in Spartanburg, South Carolina when she decided to make a stop at a convenience store during her trip. Gas money wouldn't be a factor this time — purchasing a $1 million top prize-winning ticket would be enough to suffice.

About 40 miles away from Spartanburg, South Carolina, Vercher purchased her winning "Power 10s" ticket for $10, which launched last July. She bought it at Esha Food Mart on South Lafayette Street in Shelby, North Carolina.

"When I scratched it, it was the very first number," she told the North Carolina Lottery.

Although the top prize was revealed early on into scratching the ticket, the winner wasn't sure if she was looking at it correctly and asked her friend to double-check it.

"First, I was kind of numb," Vercher recalled. "I didn't really realize it was still true. It still didn't set in until the next day."

It must have set in at some point, since she visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday to claim her prize. She elected to take the $1 million jackpot as a $600,000 lump sum and walked away with $424,503 after federal and state taxes. Her other option would have been to take the prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years.

Not only will Vercher's $1 million prize allow for many more trips, but it will give her and her husband the ability to buy their first-ever home.

"We've been trying to buy a home for months," Vercher explained. "There were certain obstacles we were facing, but now we're able to buy it without any problems."

Now that Vercher has claimed one of the six available top prizes of $1 million in the "Power 10s" game, there is just one more top prize remaining, as well as nine out of 36 second prizes of $10,000 and 26 out of 73 third prizes of $5,000.

Lottery Post Staff

Bleudog101
Lucky Lady Bug must have been playing on the radio from 1959 (Billie and Millie which Alexa won't play for me!).

 

Now get to pay the house off in full, best feeling in the world!!

Congratulations Beverly!!

    billybucks
    If her plan was to buy a home why didn't she take the 20 year annuity and set up an automatic 20 year mortgage payment deal which would have gotten her into her home and given her an extra 200k approx. to spend on other things. Now she either spent the whole thing on a house for cash or if she just put down a 20% down payment in less than 10 years she probably won't be able to make the payments.

      MsBee18
      This win puts her in a comfortable spot. She can put 20% down, buy furniture then continue to make payments. When the money runs out she can consider selling the property and taking any gains from the sale.

         
