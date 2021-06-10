South Carolina woman "wasn't feeling lucky," wins $2 million

Winner was having a bad day when she hit the jackpot

By Kate Northrop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was not having a great day, but her luck instantly changed when she won a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off.

One lucky winner took home a $2 million top prize, the largest top prize ever offered on a South Carolina Lottery scratch-off, while having a not-so-great day.

The unnamed woman and her mother were out running errands, when the mother asked her daughter if they could stop at the Coastal Petro convenience store on Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach to buy a Powerball ticket for the $268 million drawing on Wed., Jun. 2.

While inside, the daughter noticed the $10 "$2,000,000 Colossal Cash" scratch-off ticket and decided to buy one for herself.

The duo headed off to their next stop, the car wash. The Grand Strand woman was waiting by the car vacuums when her boyfriend called to ask if she could buy him a Powerball ticket too. She agreed, thinking that she would just use the winnings from her scratch-off game to buy his ticket.

With what she won, she could have bought countless more Powerball tickets.

"I wasn't feeling lucky," she admitted. "I wasn't having a great day, and I ended up winning the lottery."

The woman wasn't the only one who's luck turned around that day. Harry Patel, the owner of Coastal Petro, revealed that, after being in business for 16 years, it was the first time his store finally sold a big, winning lottery ticket worth bragging about. According to the Lottery, the largest prize won at his store was $30,000.

"It's a good feeling," Patel said in a press release. "Our customers are happy for us and for the winner."

Patel is hoping that his record win will draw more customers to his store — he's making sure to spread the word about the good news.

"This won't be our last big win," he reassured.

The retailer received a $20,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

By the time the Lottery reached out to the winner a few days after she collected her prize, she had already paid off her house and mentioned she was thinking about taking a vacation.

"I'm living comfortably, still working and life goes on," she told the Lottery. "And I've been back to the store and bought a ticket."

The newly minted millionaire beat odds of about 1 in 2.64 million to scoop up the last remaining top prize of $2 million in the "$2,000,000 Colossal Cash" game, which launched in March. There is still one more second prize of $50,000 left to claim out of five available at the start of the game, as well as four out of ten third prizes of $40,000 remaining. The Lottery plans on ending the game after Sept. 1, 2021, with the final day to claim prizes set for Nov. 30, 2021.

The Lottery urges players to enter their non-winning "$2,000,000 Colossal Cash" tickets into a second-chance drawing for a chance to win $2 million.