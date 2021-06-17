Florida man steals lottery tickets, returns in a different outfit for more

Thief presses his luck twice

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man committed two thefts within the same night, stealing scratch-off lottery tickets out of a case and returning to the convenience store for more — in a different outfit.

A thief thought he was being crafty when he stole from the same store twice in two separate outfits.

On Monday, surveillance video footage inside a Gulf Coast convenience store in Fort Myers captured an unnamed man entering the building dressed in red sweatpants and a black t-shirt while carrying what looked to be a small crowbar. He wore a black piece of cloth over his head and tried to cover his face.

He began pulling scratch-off tickets out of a case under the counter before attempting to wrench the entire cabinet out of its place. The thief managed to pull an entire drawer out before running out of the store, tickets trailing behind him.

Security footage then shows the same man reentering the building, this time wearing a monochrome hoodie and gray shorts. At least he wore the same flip flops.

His next targets were the safe and cash register, but unfortunately for him, the safe was empty.

Police have not yet identified the double-dipping robber but are hoping to put him in a prison inmate outfit instead.

VIDEO: Watch the store surveillence footage