 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited June 21, 2021, 7:59 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Veterans shut out of Illinois vaccine lottery

Jun 21, 2021, 11:36 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Insider BuzzInsider Buzz: Veterans shut out of Illinois vaccine lotteryRating:

"It's just a slap in the face to any veteran."

By Kate Northrop

Illinois is making headlines after it was revealed that thousands of veterans won't be eligible to enter the "All In For The Win" incentive lottery for a shot at the millions of dollars being awarded to vaccinated individuals.

Ever since Ohio announced its Vax-a-Million lottery to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, states have been coming out with their own lotteries left and right. However, the lottery incentive announced by Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday prevents many Illinois veterans from being eligible to enter, despite them receiving a vaccine.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that over 75,000 vets in Illinois were vaccinated at a VA facility. Any of these residents, including those who received their shot at a military base, currently have no chance at winning a million dollars in the state's vaccine lottery.

Steven Holt, who received his vaccine at the Aurora VA Clinic earlier this year, told CBS Chicago that he was upset that not a single veteran who got a vaccine at the clinic would be eligible to enter the lottery in Illinois.

"Korea veterans, Vietnam veterans, Desert Storm — the whole gamut," he said in an interview. "It's just a slap in the face to any veteran."

Representative Stephanie Kifowit, herself a veteran, pointed out the irony in how veterans were prioritized when vaccines were initially rolled out, only to be snubbed later.

"One of the things they were always so proud of is how quickly the VA got vaccinations out for the veterans, within a matter of weeks," Kifowit remarked.

Vets are unable to enter the vaccine lottery because the federal government is its own entity and only shares the number of people vaccinated through Veterans Affairs facilities, not specific names. That means that anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine through a VA facility cannot have their names submitted for the incentive lottery.

Active military members don't even have a say as to where they receive the vaccine and, by extension, are excluded from the lottery as well.

"They actually cannot get a vaccine off of base," Kifowit explained. "It has to be part of their active medical record."

The lottery will award $10 million total —  $7 million in cash prizes for vaccinated adults 18 years of age and older and $3 million in scholarship awards for children ages 12 to 17. The Illinois Lottery will conduct the drawings, the first one to take place on July 8. Residents must receive a dose by July 1 in order to be eligible for prizes in the first drawing.

Illinoisans who receive a vaccine are automatically entered into lottery because they are required to submit their names to the medical professionals who administer them.

Washington state created its own workaround for the problem and announced a separate federally funded lottery for military members and veterans. While a similar solution has yet to be announced for Illinois, Kifowit told CBS Chicago that Governor Pritzker's office reassured her that something was in the works before the first drawing on July 8.

Holt said that he is hopeful that something will be done for Illinois' veterans, who would greatly benefit from such a lifechanging prize.

"Somehow, they have to figure out how the veterans can be included," Holt continued. "This would be a really good shot in the arm for them if they were to be one of the lucky ones to win."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by Stack47.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2590 Posts
Offline

Suck azz rules if there ever was one.   This Army retiree feels for his fellow comrades in arms.

On the bright side glad that over 75K Veterans their received the Covid vaccination.   Not too many stupid antivaxxers it appears.

    Mata Garbo
    Avatar
    Gallatin Tennesee
    United States
    Member #194096
    November 29, 2018
    22 Posts
    Offline

    If the state of Washington can come up with a way to get their Veterans into the lottery, there is no reason the state of Illinois and the VA cannot work out a way to be fair to the men and women who were getting shot at while we were home in out comfortable beds. Pass a bill, get it done. Right now everyone who made these rules look stupid.

    US Flag

      Stack47
      Avatar
      Kentucky
      United States
      Member #32651
      February 14, 2006
      9186 Posts
      Offline

      Vets are unable to enter the vaccine lottery because the federal government is its own entity and only shares the number of people vaccinated through Veterans Affairs facilities, not specific names.

      Because veterans' names are not automatically entered into the contest by the VA, Illinois will probably set up a web site so they can manually enter.

      "It's just a slap in the face to any veteran."

      Veterans getting vaccinated by their doctor or at a pharmacy will have their names entered. The problem here is when the contest was set up, they didn't know the VA doesn't share IDs of the people vaccinated at their facility.

      With over 600,000 Corona virus related deaths, if people are getting vaccinated just for a tiny chance of winning $1 million, something is wrong with that picture.

      It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

         
        Page 1 of 1