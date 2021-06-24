 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited June 24, 2021, 5:33 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Results are in: Kentucky Lottery ranked best place to work in Kentucky

Jun 24, 2021, 1:35 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Kentucky LotteryKentucky Lottery: Results are in: Kentucky Lottery ranked best place to work in KentuckyRating:

By Kate Northrop

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Lottery announced that it was named the best place to work in the state by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management.

In March, the unranked list of companies who made the cut for 2021 was released, but the official ranked list was announced last week at the 17th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards ceremony held in Lexington.

The Kentucky Lottery was ranked the Best Place to Work in Kentucky in the medium-sized company category of businesses (150 to 499 employees) for 2021.

The award recipient and rankings are determined by results of an employee survey of workplace satisfaction. Companies are also evaluated for their policies, practices, and demographics.

In 2005, the Kentucky Lottery made the list when they ranked 18th in the medium-sized company designation.

"To have the designation as the best place to work in the entire state — even in light of circumstances no one ever could have imagined possible —  is such a tremendous honor for all of us," Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said in a press release. "We've worked hard to create an atmosphere that is a great place to work while at the same time shattering sales records. Those two goals can successfully coexist, and we're now an example of that."

Just last month, the Lottery reported a record $1.3 billion in fiscal year-to-date sales, the largest in the organization's 32-year history and $369.7 million (39.6%) higher compared to the same period the year before.

"The best interest of our employees has always been top of mind for us as we've navigated the challenging times of the last year, and it's reaffirming to see our employees appreciating what we've been able to accomplish," Harville concluded.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 48 minutes ago by Mata Garbo.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
noise-gate
Avatar
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136471
December 12, 2012
6635 Posts
Offline

* Which is one of the reasons Stack47 is game-fully employed by the lottery! Cool

* The guy knows the in's & out's of the game, a real mensch!

 * Voice of Reason *   

* The Truth Hurts *

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2594 Posts
    Offline

    Couldn't be more prouder and happy for them.   A few years ago they stopped having a booth inside the KY State Fair in August; then it went to one of their vans to play then poof it was gone.   That was a staffing nightmare for them I'm certain of that.   Be that as it may, they are the most friendly folks.   Meeting Chip Polston with Vanna White was certainly an honor.   I gave Kudos about Todd and said he had spoken to him.

    Like I said before a few of them were @ a promotion thing outside Krogers and I walked up.   One of the ladies asked 'Are you Jeffrey H'?   I said Yes, how did you know?   She said you always post things on our FB page and Messenger.  We laughed like a bunch of Hyenas.

      Mata Garbo
      Avatar
      Gallatin Tennesee
      United States
      Member #194096
      November 29, 2018
      24 Posts
      Offline

      This is fantastic news for the Kentucky Lottery!! They have been consistently excellent. Years ago before my  state got the lottery we would all go to Franklin Ky on Wednesdays and Saturdays to play Powerball and various instant games. Sometimes we won and sometimes we lost the clothes off our back, but it was always fun.

      Party

         
        Page 1 of 1