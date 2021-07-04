Quick Links
Jul 4, 2021, 7:28 am
9 comments
From the staff of Lottery Post, have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
Enjoy the holiday, and feel free to use this as an open thread to tell us what you have planned for the day.
Lottery Post Staff
Have a great 4th of July. We celebrated yesterday with family and friends.
Maybe 1776 is the pick 4 for today!
Plans for dinner with family and friends!! Watch some fireworks and reflect on what this day is actually all about!!
Happy Independence Day America
Lottery goals---->>>>>
We will stay here on the ranch and celebrate America. I might even put the flag up today.
There I did it!
God bless America!
Be Safe and Enjoy. Have a Happy 4th!
To those who have Pets, keep them Safe and Secure.
To the Veterans who have PTSD, Ear plugs, and Industrial Ear muffs do help.
When violence is the primary language that is spoken; be fluent.
Happy 4th of July to all of the LP family. I hope you all gain at least 5 lbs from food/beverage consumption
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
We will try hard with that extra 16 cents!!!!!!
