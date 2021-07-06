 
Massachusetts lottery player wins his second $1 million prize

Jul 6, 2021, 5:33 pm

Once-in-a-lifetime dream comes true a second time

By Kate Northrop

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — While most lottery players continue to grind and strive toward that big payout, one lucky Massachusetts resident just won the prize of a lifetime — for the second time.

Stephen Toto of Framingham is enjoying yet another instant payday now that he scooped up his second $1 million top prize from a scratch-off game.

On Dec. 7, 2017, Toto took home one of the $1 million top prizes in the Massachusetts Lottery's "$4,000,000 Payout" instant game. At the time he claimed his first prize, he chose to take it as a $650,000 lump sum before taxes. His second windfall happened on a whim.

Toto told the Lottery that he didn't originally intend on buying a $30 ticket when he stopped at the A-1 Gulf gas station on Concord Street in Framingham, but a last-minute decision to play the "The Fastest Road to $1 Million" game earned him yet another $1 million top prize.

Just like last time, Toto claimed his most recent prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

For selling the lucky winning ticket, the A-1 Gulf retailer received a $10,000 bonus.

According to the Lottery, the "The Fastest Road to $1 Million" game offers 122 top prizes of $1 million, or $50,000 a year over 20 years. The game also features 250 second prizes of $20,000 and 1,050 third prizes of $3,000.

Nice win X 2.

 

BTW I was born in Framingham, MA!  California Congressman Schiff born there too.

     
