 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited July 14, 2021, 7:16 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Nearly 10,000 players split $3.6 million in NC Lottery Pick 3 drawing

Jul 14, 2021, 3:33 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
North Carolina LotteryNorth Carolina Lottery: Nearly 10,000 players split $3.6 million in NC Lottery Pick 3 drawingRating:

One popular number combination begets many winners

By Kate Northrop

Thousands of players across the state of North Carolina are splitting a whopping $3.6 million in the North Carolina Lottery's Pick 3 game thanks to a popular number combination. 

The Pick 3 afternoon drawing on Friday, July 9 produced the lucky number combination 0-0-0, resulting in 9,307 tickets winning the game's top prize.

Players who matched all three numbers and bought a $1 ticket won $500, while those who wagered 50 cents won $250. In total, the Lottery will award $3.6 million to players holding winning tickets for the single drawing.

The combination 0-0-0 is commonly known as a "triple" and are some of the most popular combinations played in the lottery. According to the Lottery, the odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are 1 in 1,000.

Winners in the Pick 3 drawing on Friday afternoon will have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

The North Carolina Lottery holds Pick 3 drawings twice a day, at 3:00 pm and 11:22 pm EST.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

1 comment. Last comment 2 hours ago by Mata Garbo.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Mata Garbo
Avatar
Gallatin Tennesee
United States
Member #194096
November 29, 2018
37 Posts
Offline

Wow!! .....9,307 players with the same number sequence on the same day. That's fantastic. It's amazing how many triples seem to appear in my state on days when I'm not playing triples. Congrats to all the winners, especially the people who loaded up and spent 10 or 15 dollars on that number, what a great investment.Cheers

     
    Page 1 of 1