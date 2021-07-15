 
Florida man finds winning $1 million Powerball ticket while cleaning his house

Jul 15, 2021, 8:07 am

When was the last time you tidied up? Maybe now is a good time

By Kate Northrop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One lucky Florida man is giving lottery players across the country a huge reason to clean up their home when he found a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million for a drawing that occurred months ago.

Kenneth Morgan, 54, of Jacksonville got much more than a clean house when he discovered a rogue Powerball ticket worth $1 million from a drawing that happened back in April.

"I was cleaning the house on the fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer," Morgan told the Florida Lottery. "I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner — I'm still in shock!"

Morgan was just one number away from winning the whole jackpot on Apr. 17, 2021. He matched the white ball numbers 10, 21, 26, 41, and 49 but missed the red Powerball 25. Either way, he's glad he decided to pick up around the home.

Before the ticket snuck its way in Morgan's drawer where it sat for nearly three months, the winner purchased it from the Publix Liquor Store on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville as a Quick Pick. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the $1 million second prize in Powerball are about 1 in 11.69 million, while the odds of winning the entire jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

CDanaT
CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
Central TN
United States
Member #121187
January 4, 2012
5279 Posts
Offline

It's always good to have clean drawers

Integrity: There is just no substitute.

    TheMeatman2005
    TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
    Brooklyn, NY
    United States
    Member #169716
    October 29, 2015
    1526 Posts
    Offline

    It's always good to have clean drawers

    I Agree! LOL

    That's what my Mother always told me!

    The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

    “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

    Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

       
