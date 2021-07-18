 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited July 18, 2021, 2:09 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 between food deliveries

Jul 18, 2021, 1:46 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Maryland LotteryMaryland Lottery: Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 between food deliveriesRating:

"I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!"

By Kate Northrop

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A food delivery driver was sitting in her car between orders when she found out she hit the $250,000 top prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket from the Maryland Lottery.

An Uber Eats driver, who opted to be identified only as "Grateful Mom," regularly plays instant games when waiting between food orders. On one night just like any other, she finally took home a $250,000 top prize.

"Man, I was sitting in my car going crazy!" the mother-of-five grown children told the Lottery. "I checked it with my app and saw it was for $250,000."

The very moment she checked her ticket with the Lottery's mobile app, an Uber Eats notification popped up.

"I said, 'I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!" the 47-year-old exclaimed.

The Odenton resident explained that she normally buys two or three instant tickets in a row and scratches them off in her car while waiting for delivery orders to come in. Her biggest win yet happened when she stopped at the Quick Save Mart on Defense Highway in Annapolis. Before deciding on which tickets to buy, she checked online to see which scratch-off games had more top prizes remaining. That's when the $10 "CASH" game caught her eye.

While this is her largest prize to-date, "Grateful Mom" has had quite a bit of luck with her lottery routine. She's regularly won smaller prizes in the past, one time taking home $1,500. However, she limits how much she spends on the lottery at a time and uses her low-dollar wins from previous scratch-off games to buy her tickets in the future.

According to the lucky winner, she'll use the winnings to pay off bills, put a down payment on a house, and will offer her children some financial support.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Now that "Grateful Mom" walked away with a top prize, there are two out of seven top prizes of $250,000 remaining in the "CASH" game, which launched in February. There are also nine out of 33 second prizes of $10,000 and 15 out of 50 third prizes of $1,000 left to claim.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

1 comment. Last comment 10 minutes ago by wander73.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
wander73
wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

United States
Member #153767
March 24, 2014
5138 Posts
Online

"I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!"

By Kate Northrop

A food delivery driver was sitting in her car between orders when she found out she hit the $250,000 top prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket from the Maryland Lottery.

An Uber Eats driver, who opted to be identified only as "Grateful Mom," regularly plays instant games when waiting between food orders. On one night just like any other, she finally took home a $250,000 top prize.

"Man, I was sitting in my car going crazy!" the mother-of-five grown children told the Lottery. "I checked it with my app and saw it was for $250,000."

The very moment she checked her ticket with the Lottery's mobile app, an Uber Eats notification popped up.

"I said, 'I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!" the 47-year-old exclaimed.

The Odenton resident explained that she normally buys two or three instant tickets in a row and scratches them off in her car while waiting for delivery orders to come in. Her biggest win yet happened when she stopped at the Quick Save Mart on Defense Highway in Annapolis. Before deciding on which tickets to buy, she checked online to see which scratch-off games had more top prizes remaining. That's when the $10 "CASH" game caught her eye.

While this is her largest prize to-date, "Grateful Mom" has had quite a bit of luck with her lottery routine. She's regularly won smaller prizes in the past, one time taking home $1,500. However, she limits how much she spends on the lottery at a time and uses her low-dollar wins from previous scratch-off games to buy her tickets in the future.

According to the lucky winner, she'll use the winnings to pay off bills, put a down payment on a house, and will offer her children some financial support.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Now that "Grateful Mom" walked away with a top prize, there are two out of seven top prizes of $250,000 remaining in the "CASH" game, which launched in February. There are also nine out of 33 second prizes of $10,000 and 15 out of 50 third prizes of $1,000 left to claim.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

He can quit being a contractor.  Why is it a big company always a headline!!

Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

I set the market value on items

     
    Page 1 of 1