NC woman wins $2 million from lottery ticket gifted by friend

Jul 21, 2021, 10:19 am

A present she'll never forget

By Kate Northrop

STANLEY, N.C. — Small gestures may go a long way, but receiving a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $2 million is one that a North Carolina woman will certainly never forget.

Karen Urtecho Sandrez of Charlotte won $2 million from a scratch-off, but she was not the one who bought the winning ticket.

The ticket that Urtecho Sandrez was gifted was from the North Carolina Lottery's $20 "100X The Cash" instant game. A family friend purchased the winning ticket at Lucia Food Mart on Killian Road in Stanley.

"It's kind of surreal," Urtecho Sandrez told the Lottery on Thursday when she claimed her prize at their headquarters in Raleigh.

Neither the winner nor the friend realized that the value of the gift would be so high.

"I could not believe it, honestly," Urtecho Sandrez recalled of seeing the $2 million prize on the ticket. "You read it and you don't believe it."

The recipient of the once-in-a-lifetime gift chose to take the $1.2 million lump sum over an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years and took home $849,006 after taxes were withheld.

At the game's launch in December 2020, there were ten top prizes of $2 million available. Following Urtecho Sandrez's win, there are four top prizes remaining, as well as six out of ten $100,000 second prizes and 85 out of 160 $10,000 third prizes left to claim. According to the Lottery, the odds of winning any prize in the "100X The Cash" game are about 1 in 3.03.

Lottery Post Staff

6 comments.
CDanaT
CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
Central TN
United States
Member #121187
January 4, 2012
5298 Posts
Online

Outstanding Karen !!!!   Good for you...Congrats on the newly acquired wealth Thumbs Up

Integrity: There is just no substitute.

    ThatScaryChick
    ThatScaryChick's avatar - giphy11resized
    Idaho
    United States
    Member #56504
    November 21, 2007
    6868 Posts
    Offline

    That is definitely a great gift! Hopefully, they continue to remain friends after this. Money sometimes changes people, especially in a situation like this.

    "twitter - youtube - steam - tumblr - instagram"

    ThatScaryChick

      Stratogee
      Stratogee's avatar - Lottery-028.jpg

      United States
      Member #169684
      October 28, 2015
      2014 Posts
      Offline

      Hopefully, she shared a lil bit. I'll use about 10K to scout for more winning tickets

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2620 Posts
        Offline

        Christmas in July and not even in a stocking!

         

        Certainly Karen will share some with her friend.

         

        LP was long overdue for a feel good story of this magnitude.

          Loosechange45
          Avatar

          United States
          Member #183938
          August 21, 2017
          2670 Posts
          Online

          where are my friends? lol congrtz

          Don't ever fall in love with a number it will always break ur heart!

            Long Odds
            Avatar
            New York
            United States
            Member #103596
            January 4, 2011
            7108 Posts
            Online

            This is why I wouldn't gift a lottery ticket to someone else; I'm not magnanimous enough to want someone else to win on my dollar and ju-ju. If I were to gift a ticket to someone else, I would include a pre-scratch clause that if a certain amount or over were won, we would be partners in the winnings.

               
