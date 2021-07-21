NC woman wins $2 million from lottery ticket gifted by friend

A present she'll never forget

By Kate Northrop

STANLEY, N.C. — Small gestures may go a long way, but receiving a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $2 million is one that a North Carolina woman will certainly never forget.

Karen Urtecho Sandrez of Charlotte won $2 million from a scratch-off, but she was not the one who bought the winning ticket.

The ticket that Urtecho Sandrez was gifted was from the North Carolina Lottery's $20 "100X The Cash" instant game. A family friend purchased the winning ticket at Lucia Food Mart on Killian Road in Stanley.

"It's kind of surreal," Urtecho Sandrez told the Lottery on Thursday when she claimed her prize at their headquarters in Raleigh.

Neither the winner nor the friend realized that the value of the gift would be so high.

"I could not believe it, honestly," Urtecho Sandrez recalled of seeing the $2 million prize on the ticket. "You read it and you don't believe it."

The recipient of the once-in-a-lifetime gift chose to take the $1.2 million lump sum over an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years and took home $849,006 after taxes were withheld.

At the game's launch in December 2020, there were ten top prizes of $2 million available. Following Urtecho Sandrez's win, there are four top prizes remaining, as well as six out of ten $100,000 second prizes and 85 out of 160 $10,000 third prizes left to claim. According to the Lottery, the odds of winning any prize in the "100X The Cash" game are about 1 in 3.03.