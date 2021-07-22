Texas Lottery to add third weekly Lotto Texas drawing

Additional drawing to begin in August

By Kate Northrop

Texas Lottery players will get an additional chance to hit the Lotto Texas jackpot with a new weekly drawing to be added this August.

Lotto Texas is the latest game to be included to the Monday Night Draw schedule, joining various other games that night in the Lottery's lineup.

Also known as "The Texas Original," it's a 28-year-old game that offers the largest rolling jackpots drawn in a local statewide game. Players pick six numbers from one to 54 and have the option of selecting the "Extra!" feature for an additional dollar to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.

"As the Texas Lottery marks its 30th anniversary, we are thrilled to celebrate by adding a third weekly drawing to Lotto Texas, our longest-running in-state draw game," Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery told Lottery Post. "Adding a Monday drawing will offer Lotto Texas players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots. This change, along with Powerball joining our Monday Night Draw schedule, will help the Texas Lottery generate additional revenue for public education in Texas."

Currently, Lotto Texas drawings occur on Wednesday and Saturday evenings at 10:12 pm CT. Ticket sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sun., Aug. 22, 2021, with the draw to occur on Mon., Aug. 23, 2021.

Players can view live drawings at 10:12 pm CT on the Texas Lottery's official website.

The change is in tandem with the addition of a third Powerball drawing that is also set to take place for the first time on Mon., Aug. 23, 2021.

Other games drawn on Monday are Texas Two Step, Cash Five, All or Nothing, Pick 3 plus FIREBALL, and Daily 4 plus FIREBALL.

With the third drawing, the game play, game odds, and prizes will remain the same. The cost to play Lotto Texas at $1 per play will also not change, and the Extra! feature will not be affected.

A Longview resident was the most recent Lotto Texas jackpot winner, taking home a $5 million estimated annuitized jackpot for the June 5, 2021 drawing. The jackpot currently sits at $8.25 million for the drawing on Sat., June 24, 2021, with an estimated cash value of $6.47 million.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.