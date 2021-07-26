 
Powerball ticket price to increase to $3 in Idaho

Jul 26, 2021, 10:18 am

Powerball ticket price to increase to $3 in Idaho

Every Powerball ticket sold in state will include Power Play option; begins in August

By Kate Northrop 

The Idaho Lottery announced on Wednesday that it will be raising the Powerball ticket price to $3 per play beginning this August, by mandating that every ticket sold will include the Power Play multiplier option.

Next month, Powerball fans in Idaho will have to shell out more cash to play the multi-state Powerball game, but there is a catch.

"Powerball is the most popular lottery game in the country," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a press release. "It has been Idaho's favorite game since we helped establish it with twelve other lotteries nearly 30 years ago. After nearly a decade of continued success since the last change to the game, the time was right for the Powerball Game Group and the Idaho Lottery to introduce these game enhancements."

Beginning on Aug. 23, 2021, the price of one Powerball ticket will increase to $3, but it will automatically include the PowerPlay option. The PowerPlay add-on is a feature that multiplies all non-jackpot winning prizes by at least double, up to $2 million.

"Many Idaho Powerball winners in the past year already include the PowerPlay option, and we have heard from many others who wished they had included PowerPlay to make their wins even larger," Anderson explained.

The change coincides with the date that marks the game's first Monday drawing on Aug. 23, 2021. The third added drawing is a national change, and Powerball drawings will continue to take place at the same time. The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), the overseeing group for the Powerball game, said that the change will generate larger Powerball jackpots.

This is the first ticket price increase in Powerball since nearly a decade ago when the cost for a ticket rose from $1 to $2. It's also when the jackpots changed to start at $40 million after a win.

Just a few months ago, there were fears that Idaho players would lose the ability to play Powerball in the state when it was confirmed that the game would expand to include Australia and Britain in the coming years. However, complications in the logistics of reworking the game to include international participants delayed the decision, and Powerball in Idaho was saved.

"Last March, it looked as if players would lose their choice to play Powerball," Anderson added. "However, the decision by the Powerball Game Group to include other countries in Powerball and begin international sales was delayed until 2022. Idaho's favorite game continues to be offered in Idaho and players have the freedom to enjoy playing a game they've loved for three decades. In fact, Powerball's contribution to our annual dividend this year was more than any single game."

According to the Lottery, these game changes only apply to Powerball and do not affect Idaho's other multi-state and in-state jackpot draw games.

Lottery Post Staff

7 comments.
They're really getting more brazen, ..or more Cash-strapped.. All in the midst of a reneged promise of $40 Million dollar STARTING Jackpots,.. which supposedly was their initial reasons for the $1.00 price increase yrs ago..

They're really TESTING it out in Idaho 1st to see if it'll kill ticket sales.. which it probably will...but if it doesn't ?, then git ready America, to have it rammed down our throats.. as all the other States follow suit...

If they were for the Player's best intrest, they'd see ticket sales sky rocket if they'd only keep their word at existing promises...

Proof ... "Greed has No Honor"..!!

    Good luck Idaho residents. Should that mentality trickle east to TN, it will be time to stop all PB participation until jackpots start hitting the $400-500M mark.

      Maybe they're trying to kill the game off? Crazy

        This really disappoints me. They are not even giving us a choice to choose whether or not we want the power play. Some people just want a few tickets without the extras and now they have to get it. 

        I wonder how many other states are going to join in on this?

          Is this only for Idaho or for everyone else too? I only want the $2 tickets, power play is a waste of $ unless you live in a free play state, which I don't.  Idaho is definitely not a free play state as it's west of the Mississippi River.

            Their sales must have dropped because on top of their reneged promise of $40 million starting jackpots, they plan to have 3 draws a week for powerball. I think greed is largely at play and the 3 draws a week is them trying to get past the $20 million starting jackpots. What they are doing in idaho will turn off even more players because I suspect things have slowed and stayed slow because of the drop to $20 million starts. Now they are just desperately trying to justify not starting at $40 million. This kind of change makes jackpots bigger fast along with three draws a week. I think really what they are doing is some kind of course correction from the initial $2 ticket jump. I really think it slowed things down in the long run. I know lots of people who only buy occasionally now whereas they used to buy regularly.

            I had been getting season tickets but once they announced 3 draws a week but still kept the starting pots at $20 million, I've decided to just get them when I feel like it and when pots are at least $40 million or more.

              5/69 + 1/26 $3 Powerball

              5/50 + 2/12 €2.5 Euromillions (=) 2.95 USD

              combin(69,5)*26
              =292201338

              combin(50,5)*66
              =139838160

              We have Viking for €10 with a fuzzy description.

                 
