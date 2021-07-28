New Zealand couple hopes $17 million lottery prize will last generations

A young married couple from Auckland, New Zealand, started their Sunday morning learning they were $17.16 million (US$12.6 million) richer.

The couple, who want to remain anonymous, won Powerball First Division in Saturday night's draw after buying their ticket from West City Lotto in Henderson.

The husband said he was up with his children on Sunday morning while his wife had a "much-deserved" sleep-in. He was on his phone when he saw Powerball had been won by a ticket purchased at one of the stores he and his wife buy Lotto from.

Curious and "bursting with anticipation", he woke up his wife to ask if she had picked up a ticket for Saturday's draw. She said she had and quickly got out of bed to check the ticket straight away.

"My husband and I sat next to each other in bed and I checked the ticket while he read the winning numbers to me. When I realized that we had the first three numbers, my hands started to shake — let alone when we had all six.

"Then I saw we had the winning Powerball number too... we just couldn't believe it. We sat there in total disbelief, checking and rechecking the ticket."

The total win of $17.16 million was made up of $17 million in Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

Once they had digested the information, the couple said they got in the car to see family and share the news.

"My husband and I both had tears in our eyes when we arrived, so everyone was pretty worried and thought we had bad news to share. Then we told them we had won $17 million with Powerball and suddenly everyone was crying tears of joy."

To double-check their win, the couple went to their local Lotto store where the self-checker confirmed it. They then tucked the ticket away in a cupboard before taking it to Lotto's head office on Monday.

The couple said the win had changed their lives overnight, and they remained in shock.

"Family is incredibly important to us, so we want to make sure the win lasts for generations," the husband said. "We are just so excited to be able to set up our family for the future — we feel so incredibly lucky."

Lotto New Zealand said this was the 13th Powerball winner and the second-biggest for 2021.

